Inframark Selected to Operate and Maintain Hull, Massachusetts Wastewater Infrastructure

KATY, Texas, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inframark, LLC, a leading provider of water and wastewater operations and maintenance (O&M) services, today announced a new partnership with the Town of Hull to operate and maintain the community’s wastewater treatment and collection system.

The team will hold a Kick-Off event on July 1, with community leaders and staff, to mark the official start of the partnership, following weeks of transition preparation.

Inframark, an Azuria Water Solutions company, will provide operations and maintenance services for Hull’s wastewater treatment facility, seven wastewater pump stations, low-pressure sewer system, a stormwater pump station, and the Town’s 43-mile wastewater collection system.

“Hull is a unique coastal community with critical wastewater infrastructure that must perform reliably every day,” said John Struzziery, Director of Wastewater Operations, Town of Hull. “We look forward to partnering with Inframark to help ensure the continued reliability and resilience of our wastewater system while delivering value and innovation.”

Inframark’s approach emphasizes close collaboration with municipal leaders, proactive asset management, and ongoing operational excellence. The company will leverage its New England regional operations team and national technical resources to support system reliability, regulatory compliance, and long-term infrastructure performance.

"We are honored to partner with the Town of Hull and serve this vibrant coastal community," said Jason O’Brien, Senior Vice President at Inframark. "Our team has extensive experience supporting coastal communities and managing infrastructure in environments prone to flooding, storm surge, and severe weather events. We’re committed to operating Hull’s wastewater infrastructure with the same level of care and accountability we bring to every community we serve, while delivering long-term value for Hull residents."

The Hull partnership expands Inframark’s existing footprint in New England, anchored by its flagship operations and maintenance partnership in nearby Fall River, Mass., the company’s regional hub.



About Inframark

Inframark, LLC, an Azuria Water Solutions company, is an industry-leading applied technology and solutions firm specializing in water and wastewater infrastructure services. The company is part of an organization with more than 7,000 employees and more than 50 years of experience managing water-related infrastructure. Inframark delivers end-to-end solutions across treatment facility operations and engineering services that address costly water infrastructure challenges, including inflow and infiltration issues. Inframark also provides digital solutions, such as cybersecurity advisory services and cloud-based analytics that help optimize utility performance.

Media Contact

Beth Kerley, Vice President of Marketing and Communications

bkerley@azuria.com

