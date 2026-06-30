Pushpay Debuts a Rebuilt Groups Experience, Kicking Off Its Most Ambitious Platform Overhaul to Date

REDMOND, Wash., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pushpay, the leading payments and engagement platform for faith-based organizations, today announced the launch of Groups, the first major release in its Staq Transformation initiative—a multi-phase effort to simplify how churches manage ministry through a modernized Church Management Software (ChMS) experience.

As data and trends signal that people are engaging with ministries at higher rates, Pushpay is responding directly to customer feedback to ensure its digital solutions empower churches to grow and thrive. Groups introduces a completely redesigned experience that brings the most important group information into a single dashboard. Ministry leaders can manage members, take attendance from any device, communicate with participants, and quickly identify care needs without navigating multiple screens or disconnected workflows—freeing staff and volunteers to spend less time managing software and more time investing in people.

“Focusing on this feature is an intentional priority because small groups are where everyday community care actually happens,” said Kenny Wyatt, CEO of Pushpay. “This feature update is designed to protect the time of those frontline leaders, ensuring they are equipped to support their members rather than getting lost in the logistics of group management.”

Groups marks the first major milestone in Pushpay's Staq Transformation, a long-term investment to deliver a simplified, unified ChurchStaq and ParishStaq experience. Over the coming months, customers will see continued improvements across ChMS and Giving designed to make ministry software feel simpler, faster, and more connected. The Pushpay and Barna 2026 State of Church Tech Report reinforces that priority — when evaluating new software, ministry leaders rank ease of use as their number one consideration, with 78% rating it as extremely important. Additional updates rolling out over the coming months include:

Single Staq Giving: This update will eliminate the friction between connecting Pushpay ChMS and Giving data, for a more consistent experience across products.

This update will eliminate the friction between connecting Pushpay ChMS and Giving data, for a more consistent experience across products. AI Involvement Summary: This new feature will turn what used to be a five-minute deep dive into a scannable 45-second snapshot, helping customers spend less time reviewing member profiles and more time focusing on connecting with their ministry.

This new feature will turn what used to be a five-minute deep dive into a scannable 45-second snapshot, helping customers spend less time reviewing member profiles and more time focusing on connecting with their ministry. Process Queues: This update will let customers get started with preconfigured workflows for simpler automation of ministry processes.

This update will let customers get started with preconfigured workflows for simpler automation of ministry processes. Staq Data Lake: This release begins the development of a centralized data repository that will, over time, simplify reporting and unlock new AI-powered insights.





"We’ve paid close attention to every support call, renewal conversation, and piece of feedback," continued Wyatt. “Staq Transformation is our transparent, accountable commitment to meet church leaders exactly where they are. We are investing heavily to ensure our most powerful features are the easiest to use, clearing away administrative hurdles so staff can focus on shepherding their people."

Features and timelines are subject to change. To learn more about the Pushpay Staq Transformation initiative and improved Groups feature, visit www.pushpay.com.

About Pushpay

Pushpay empowers mission-based organizations to engage their communities. We exist to bring people together and help people be known. Through our innovative suite of products, we cultivate generosity by streamlining donation processes, enhancing communication, and strengthening connections. Whether managing donations, organizing events, or connecting with community members, Pushpay’s integrated tools enable ministry leaders to focus on what matters most – growing their ministry and deepening engagement. For more information, visit www.pushpay.com.

PR Contact: PR@pushpay.com