Quarterly Report Investor Webinar

 | Source: Perseus Mining Limited Perseus Mining Limited

Perth, Western Australia, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QUARTERLY REPORT INVESTOR WEBINAR / CALL

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss its June 2026 Quarterly Results, which are anticipated for release around 8:30am AEST on Thursday, 30 July 2026.

CALL DETAILS

Australia: Thursday 30 July 2026

Perth – 7:00am

Sydney/Melbourne – 9:00am		Canada: Wednesday 29 July 2026

Vancouver – 4:00pm

Toronto – 7:00pm		UK: Thursday 30 July 2026

London – 12:00am

Register for the investor webinar at the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6j0LnsvnQ0ip-WQEoZEFqA

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 842 9058 8538

For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:

Location Australia Singapore Canada USA New Zealand United Kingdom
Dial in Number +61 8 7150 1149

+61 3 7018 2005		+65 3165 1065+1 778 907 2071+1 669 900 9128+64 9 884 6780+44 203 901 7895

International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/k9LEgVJky

ASX/TSX CODE: PRU

CAPITAL STRUCTURE:

Ordinary shares:          1,327,131,493

Performance rights: 8,625,981

REGISTERED OFFICE:

Level 2

437 Roberts Road

Subiaco WA 6008

Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700

www.perseusmining.com		DIRECTORS:

Rick Menell

Non-Executive Chairman

Craig Jones
Managing Director & CEO

Amber Banfield
Non-Executive Director

Elissa Cornelius

Non-Executive Director

Dan Lougher

Non-Executive Director

John McGloin

Non-Executive Director

James Rutherford
Non-Executive Director		CONTACTS:

Craig Jones

Managing Director & CEO

craig.jones@perseusmining.com

Stephen Forman

Investor Relations

+61 484 036 681

stephen.forman@perseusmining.com

Nathan Ryan

Media

+61 420 582 887

nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus’s website at www.perseusmining.com.

This announcement was approved for release by Craig Jones, Managing Director and CEO.


GlobeNewswire

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