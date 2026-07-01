Toobit Sells Out DHF Presale; 15M DHF Trading Event Live





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces that the Dark Horse Football (DHF) presale has officially sold out.

Following an overwhelming response from the global trading community, the presale reached its hard cap in just 26 minutes. This milestone marks the successful transition of the token to the Toobit spot market.

To celebrate the launch, Toobit is launching a trading campaign featuring a 15,000,000 DHF prize pool. The campaign, which runs from July 1, 2026, to July 22, 2026, features three core opportunities for traders:

Activity 1 (4,000,000 DHF): Trade 100 USDT of DHF/USDT to claim one lucky wheel spin, with up to 10 spins available per day.

Activity 2 (2,000,000 DHF): Sign up during the campaign period and trade at least 50 USDT in DHF/USDT to earn 100–5,000 DHF.

Activity 3 (10,000,000 DHF): Reach at least 100 USDT in spot trading volume on eligible pairs (FDS/USDT, PUNCHI/USDT, MCQ/USDT, ITE/USDT, FWX/USDT, SOLIB/USDT) to climb the leaderboard and earn DHF airdrops of up to $1,000.



To participate in these activities, traders must register via the official campaign landing page. All participants are encouraged to review the full terms, eligibility requirements, and activity details on the official Toobit announcement page.

The DHF presale sell-out reflects a pivotal year for sports-tech. With the global market projected to reach $39 billion in 2026, the sector is being redefined by direct-to-fan commerce and AI-driven engagement.

As sports and finance continue to converge, unique active wallets participating in tokenized sports ecosystems have seen consistent growth, reflecting a broader shift where fans increasingly prioritize utility-driven assets that bridge the gap between real-world sports passion and decentralized finance.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides deep liquidity, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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