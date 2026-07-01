GeoCue Welcomes Steel City Drones as New Distributor for TrueView and LP360 Solutions

Huntsville, AL, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeoCue, a leading provider of drone mapping hardware, LiDAR sensors and geospatial processing software, is pleased to announce Steel City Drones as a new distributor of GeoCue TrueView LiDAR systems and LP360 software.

Founded in 2011, Steel City Drones has spent the last 15 years serving customers across the drone industry, including public safety, construction, surveying, energy and utilities, agriculture and inspection markets. The company supports customers throughout the continental United States and has built its business around product knowledge, hands-on training and responsive customer service.

Steel City Drones offers drone sales, training and ongoing support for individuals, teams and organizations looking to put drone technology to work in the field. The company’s approach is centered on long-term customer relationships that extend well beyond the initial purchase.

“Our mission has always been to help customers choose the right tools and then make sure they know how to use them successfully,” said David King, founder and CEO of Steel City Drones. “That is what makes this partnership with GeoCue so exciting. TrueView LiDAR systems and LP360 software give us reliable, reasonably priced solutions that can help our customers expand what they are able to do with their drones. We are looking forward to bringing these products to more construction, surveying, engineering and inspection professionals who need accurate data and a workflow they can trust.”

GeoCue’s TrueView product line combines drone LiDAR and imaging hardware with LP360 software, giving users a complete workflow from data collection through processing, analysis and final deliverables. As demand continues to grow for reliable aerial LiDAR, NDAA-compliant drone solutions and efficient geospatial software, Steel City Drones is well positioned to help customers evaluate and adopt the right technology for their work.

The partnership also supports GeoCue’s continued distributor growth across key U.S. markets.

“We are excited to grow our footprint with a great and reliable company like Steel City Drones,” said Vincent Legrand, vice president of global sales for GeoCue. “Their long history in the drone industry, along with their strong connections in public safety, construction, surveying, energy and utility, agriculture and inspections, make them a great partner for GeoCue. They understand their customers, they know the technology and they are committed to helping users succeed. That combination is exactly what we look for in a distributor as we continue to grow the aerial LiDAR market.”

According to Steel City Drones, customer feedback helped drive the decision to add GeoCue’s TrueView and LP360 solutions to its offering. The company also sees a strong need for dependable LiDAR options that are accessible to a wider range of professional users.

With TrueView LiDAR sensors and LP360 software, Steel City Drones customers will have access to an end-to-end solution designed for high-quality data collection, streamlined processing and practical deliverables. The technology is especially suited for construction, surveying and engineering firms looking to add or expand LiDAR capabilities.

Steel City Drones also brings a strong training focus to the partnership. The company provides support and instruction tailored to different customer needs, from basic drone operations to more specialized workflows for professional applications. Its team emphasizes hands-on learning, product testing and continued support to help customers get the most from their investment.

The addition of Steel City Drones strengthens GeoCue’s distributor network and expands access to TrueView and LP360 solutions for professionals looking to improve productivity, accuracy and confidence in their drone mapping workflows.

About GeoCue

GeoCue brings geospatial experts the very best in drone, mobile and land surveying equipment, geospatial point cloud software, workflow, training, and support for high-accuracy LiDAR and Imagery 3D mapping to help civil engineering and surveying professionals achieve successful data collection, processing, and management.

With TrueView LiDAR/Imaging sensors and LP360 point cloud data processing software, we are the leader in LiDAR mapping processing in North America able to meet customers where they are in terms of technology, adoption, budget, and resources.

For more information about GeoCue, visit geocue.com.

About Steel City Drones

Steel City Drones is a full-service drone company offering aerial production, drone sales, support, service and training. Founded in 2011, the company provides aerial video and photography, photogrammetry mapping services and professional drone solutions for customers across a range of industries. Steel City Drones helps customers select the right drone for their needs, set up their equipment and receive the flight training needed to operate with confidence. With thousands of logged flights, FAA certification and UAV-specific liability insurance, Steel City Drones brings proven experience and trusted support to every customer relationship.

For more information about Steel City Drones, visit steelcitydrones.com.

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