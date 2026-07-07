GeoCue Announces TrueView LiDAR Payload Compatibility with Real-time Robotics Aerial Drone Platforms

Huntsville, AL, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeoCue is pleased to announce that its TrueView LiDAR payloads are now compatible with aerial drone solutions from Real-time Robotics, Inc., expanding secure, NDAA-compliant options for customers who require high-performance LiDAR collection, aerial mapping and mission-ready UAS technology.

Real-time Robotics designs and manufactures autonomous aerial systems for defense, public safety, commercial and critical infrastructure applications. The company’s platforms, including the HERA and VEGA systems, deliver a combination few comparable platforms can match: heavy-lift capacity, up to four simultaneous payloads, and backpack portability, deploying in under one minute and operating in harsh conditions that ground most tactical drones. Unlike manufacturers that outsource critical components, Real-time Robotics develops and builds its own airframes, avionics, motors, propellers, gimbals, flight controllers and smart battery systems in-house, ensuring high compliance standards, secure supply chain and field-proven performance across a wide range of missions.

The combined GeoCue and Real-time Robotics solution gives customers a powerful option for aerial LiDAR mapping with a secure drone platform, integrated TrueView payload technology and GeoCue’s LP360 software ecosystem for point cloud processing, visualization, classification and final deliverable creation.

The complete Real-time Robotics Tactical Uncrewed Aircraft Platforms have also received Conditional Approval and exemption from the FCC Covered List, as announced by the FCC’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau. This approval, granted through the federal review process, supports the ability to provide NDAA-compliant aerial solutions for customers and partners with special government, defense, public safety and critical infrastructure requirements.

“We’re excited to work with GeoCue and bring their cutting-edge, leading LiDAR technology to our customers,” said Ethan Khanh Vo, COO of Real-time Robotics, Inc. “Our customers need secure, mission-ready aerial systems that can support advanced sensor payloads and deliver reliable data in the field. By adding GeoCue TrueView compatibility to our platforms, we can offer a complete solution that brings together high-performance UAS technology, advanced LiDAR collection and the software tools needed to turn that data into actionable results.”



For GeoCue, the collaboration expands the company’s growing list of compatible NDAA-compliant drone platforms for TrueView LiDAR payloads. GeoCue’s TrueView portfolio is designed to support a range of aerial mapping needs, from entry-level survey and mapping projects to advanced engineering-grade LiDAR collection. When paired with LP360, customers gain a complete workflow from flight planning and data collection through processing, QA/QC, classification, visualization and deliverable generation.

“We are extremely pleased to support Real-time Robotics and add their NDAA-compliant aerial platforms to our list of compatible drones for TrueView LiDAR,” said Vincent Legrand, vice president of global sales at GeoCue. “This gives our customers another excellent option for a secure, NDAA-compliant drone and LiDAR solution that is fully capable of supporting demanding aerial mapping and LiDAR collection projects. Real-time Robotics brings strong innovation and mission-ready air platforms to the market, and GeoCue brings the LiDAR hardware, LP360 software, support and sales integrity that customers trust.”

GeoCue continues to set itself apart in the geospatial industry through its complete LiDAR ecosystem. The company offers an expanding portfolio of TrueView aerial and handheld LiDAR systems, LP360 software for LiDAR and imagery processing, expert technical support, training and a direct, honest sales approach focused on helping customers choose the right solution for their work.

Together, GeoCue and Real-Time Robotics are giving customers a secure, integrated aerial mapping solution designed for professionals who need dependable LiDAR data, NDAA compliance and a complete workflow from the field to final deliverable.

About Real-time Robotics, Inc.

Real-Time Robotics (RtR) is a US-based technology company that invents and builds unmanned systems for search and rescue, critical infrastructure, security, and defense. RtR's UAV platforms, HERA and VEGA, deliver what few comparable platforms can achieve: heavy-lift capacity, four simultaneous payloads, and backpack portability. All systems are NDAA compliant and manufactured in-house.

Learn more at www.rtrobotics.com.

About GeoCue

GeoCue brings geospatial experts the very best in drone, mobile and land surveying equipment, geospatial point cloud software, workflow, training, and support for high-accuracy LiDAR and Imagery 3D mapping to help civil engineering and surveying professionals achieve successful data collection, processing, and management.

With TrueView LiDAR/Imaging sensors and LP360 point cloud data processing software, we are the leader in LiDAR mapping processing in North America able to meet customers where they are in terms of technology, adoption, budget, and resources.

For more information about GeoCue, visit www.geocue.com

Attachments