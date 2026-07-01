Exyn Technologies to Host Webinar to Demonstrate AI-Powered Autonomous Mapping for the Construction Industry

PHILADELPHIA, PA, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exyn Technologies ("Exyn" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EXYN, EXYNW), a leader in autonomous mapping and perception-driven navigation for complex, GPS-denied environments, today announced it will host a live educational webinar, "Autonomous Mapping Robots Can Reduce Construction Rework," on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. BST, in partnership with Keystone Precision Solutions.

The webinar will explore how autonomous aerial and ground-based robots equipped with Exyn's SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping) technology can potentially help construction teams reduce costly rework by delivering faster, more frequent, and highly accurate site data than conventional manual survey workflows. Attendees will learn how autonomous mapping supports living Building Information Models (BIM), improves project visibility, and enables better decision-making across active, multi-floor construction sites.

As construction firms increasingly adopt digital workflows and automation to improve productivity and reduce project risk, the webinar will demonstrate how Exyn's autonomous mapping technology complements traditional surveying methods while aiming to deliver safer, more efficient data collection in complex environments.

Topics to be discussed include:

How autonomous SLAM mapping complements traditional survey workflows and total stations

Creating and maintaining living BIM models through more frequent site mapping

On-site post-processing techniques that ensure high-quality mapping data

Improving safety, efficiency, and productivity with autonomous aerial and ground-based robots

Real-world applications of autonomous mapping on active construction projects

Featured speakers include:

Matthew Malencia, Senior Technical Project Manager at Exyn Technologies, where he leads product strategy and development for the Company's autonomous mapping solutions. He holds a Ph.D. in Electrical and Systems Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania, with research focused on robotics, optimization, autonomous planning, and automated decision-making systems.

Kenneth J. Fronheiser, PLS, Director of Strategic Integration & Technology at Keystone Precision Solutions, where he leads technology integration and education initiatives to help customers adopt advanced surveying and measurement solutions. A Professional Licensed Land Surveyor with more than 17 years of experience, he specializes in topographic and boundary surveys, construction layout, laser scanning, and geospatial technologies. Mr. Fronheiser holds degrees in Surveying, Civil Engineering, and Business Administration.

“As construction projects become increasingly complex, owners and contractors need timely, accurate data to make informed decisions and minimize costly rework,” said Matthew Malencia, Senior Technical Project Manager at Exyn Technologies. “This webinar will demonstrate how autonomous mapping technologies can provide faster, more frequent site intelligence while improving safety, productivity, and collaboration across the job site.”

The webinar is complimentary and open to construction professionals, surveyors, engineers, BIM managers, geospatial professionals, and anyone interested in learning how autonomous robotics is working to transform construction workflows.

To register, please visit: https://www.commercialuavnews.com/webinars/autonomous-mapping-robots-can-reduce-construction-rework.

About Exyn Technologies

Exyn Technologies (NASDAQ: EXYN, EXYNW) is a leader in autonomous mapping and perception-driven navigation for complex, GPS-denied environments. The Company’s technology enables teams to capture accurate 3D data in environments that are dark, disconnected, hazardous, or difficult to access. Exyn’s solutions support customers across mining, construction, infrastructure, geospatial, industrial, government, and defense applications.

For more information, visit www.exyn.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Exyn’s SLAM technology and its potential benefits, the speed and accuracy of data collection, any potential cost savings or operational benefits to be achieved by Exyn’s clients ; and the Company’s expectations regarding market growth and future commercial or strategic opportunities.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions, and beliefs of the Company’s management, including assumptions regarding market demand, customer adoption, technology performance, procurement activity, defense and government spending, competitive conditions, third-party market forecasts, and the Company’s ability to execute its strategy. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company’s ability to successfully launch, operate, and grow its business; the ability of the Company’s technology to meet the requirements of various customers; delays or failures in customer adoption, procurement processes, platform integrations, operational evaluations, or contract awards; changes in government priorities, regulations, export controls, or procurement requirements; reliance on third-party platforms, partners, systems integrators, or suppliers; competitive developments; the accuracy of third-party market research and growth forecasts; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “designed,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “targets,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Media Contact

Vanessa Varian

Exyn

vvarian@exyn.com

Investor Contact

Crescendo Communications, LLC

exyn@crescendo-ir.com

(212) 671-1020