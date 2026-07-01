Piping Contract Awarded from BPMI for Submarine Industrial Base

MCDONALD, Tenn., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaero Inc. (ASX:3DA) (Amaero or the Company) is pleased to share that it has been awarded a production contract in the amount of $344,000 by Bechtel Plant Machinery, Inc. (BPMI), a defense prime contractor, to produce piping in support of critical submarine industrial base needs.

Key Points

Amaero has been awarded a low-rate-initial-production contract valued at $344,000 supporting critical submarine industrial base needs.

Amaero has closely collaborated with BPMI and the U.S. Navy over the past two years.

Though not announced, a total of six contracts has previously been awarded by BPMI. Between the previous work and this latest contract, work ranges from development and demonstration to first article and production.

Success from prior contracts positions Amaero to commence receiving production contract awards for critical components.

The U.S. Navy recently announced support for powder metallurgy-hot isostatic pressing (PM-HIP) as a mature manufacturing technology and a viable alternative for large casting and forging supply chain challenges.

BPMI has previously announced estimated demand for up to 400 PM-HIP components per year.

Over the past two years, Amaero has closely collaborated with BPMI and the U.S. Navy to advance development, demonstration, first article and low-rate-initial-production (LRIP) projects. Prior to this announcement, the Company did not disclose six contracts that were previously awarded. The successful progress of prior contracts positions Amaero to commence receiving production contracts for submarine components. The U.S. Navy recently announced support for PM-HIP as a mature manufacturing technology and a viable alternative for large casting and forging supply chain challenges. BPMI has previously announced estimated demand for up to 400 PM-HIP components per year to support current and near-term shipbuilding needs.

Amaero has established a market leadership position in PM-HIP manufacturing of near-net-shape components using proprietary state-of-the-art numerical and metallurgical methods. Amaero’s novel simulation tools and engineering team have demonstrated success in meeting the demanding requirements for production components in defense, energy and industrial applications. PM-HIP is a near-net-shape manufacturing process capable of producing large and complex components such as valves, fittings, manifolds, structural components, pressure vessels and other parts that would typically be produced using casting or forging. Addressing the significant ramp up in naval vessel production demand, PM-HIP offers shorter lead times, improved manufacturing flexibility and greater inspection confidence while maintaining the high material performance standards of forgings.

Hank J. Holland, Amaero’s Chairman and CEO, commented:

“Amaero’s differentiated numerical modeling, metallurgical and technical manufacturing competency has positioned the Company as an industry leader. The United States Navy has ambitious plans to grow its sovereign shipbuilding capability and capacity. PM-HIP is an important supplementary manufacturing modality that addresses critical bottlenecks and vulnerabilities in the maritime industrial base supply chain. We are appreciative of the close collaboration with BPMI and the U.S. Navy and look forward to advancing the qualification of more critical submarine components.”

Nathan Weiderspahn, BPMI’s Executive Manager, Industrial Base Management added:

“Amaero’s progress in PM-HIP development reflects the type of technical rigor and collaboration needed to strengthen our submarine industrial base with innovative manufacturing methods. This contract award is another meaningful step in expanding production capacity and capability for critical components, supporting the Navy’s long-term shipbuilding objectives.”

This announcement has been authorized for release by the Chairman and CEO.

For further information, please contact:

Amaero Inc.

Hank J. Holland

Chairman and CEO

hank.holland@amaeroinc.com

Media & Investor Enquiries in Australia

Jane Morgan

Director

jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au

Media & Investor Enquiries in United States

Shannon Devine

MZ Group

amaero@mzgroup.us

About Amaero

Amaero Inc. (ASX:3DA) is an ASX-listed company with manufacturing and corporate headquarters located in Tennessee, U.S. Amaero is a leading U.S. domestic producer of high-value refractory and titanium alloy powders for additive and advanced manufacturing of components utilized by the defense, space, aviation, and medical industries. The technical and manufacturing team brings decades of experience and know-how with pioneering work in gas atomization of refractory and titanium alloys. The Company has commissioned advanced gas atomization technology with an industry leading yield of additive manufacturing (AM) powder. The Company is also a leader in PM-HIP manufacturing of large, near-net-shape powder parts with forged-equivalent material properties and microstructure for a variety of alloys. PM-HIP manufacturing is helping alleviate the strained domestic supply chain for large scale castings and forgings.

Disclaimer

Amaero makes no representation, assurance or guarantee as to the accuracy or likelihood of fulfillment of any forward-looking statement or any outcomes expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. The forward looking statements in this announcement reflect expectations held as of the date of this document. Except as required by applicable law or the ASX Listing Rules, Amaero disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly update any forward-looking statements, or discussion of future financial prospects, whether as a result of new information or of future events.