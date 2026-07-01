SoundThinking Releases Fifth Annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report

FREMONT, Calif., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI), a leading public safety technology company, today announced the release of its fifth annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. Marking five years of formal ESG disclosure, the ESG Report details how SoundThinking delivers AI-driven, data-centric solutions designed to strengthen public safety operations, enhance security effectiveness, and support safer communities.

“We publish this report because long-term value is built on trust, and trust requires transparency, accountability, and measurable results,” said Ralph Clark, CEO, SoundThinking. “As AI becomes increasingly central to public safety, the currency of trust is paramount. We are committed to rigorous testing, responsible governance, and keeping human judgment in the loop on critical decisions while helping agencies co-produce meaningful community safety outcomes.”

The ESG Report presents data, metrics, and real-world examples that showcase the company’s commitment to:

Public Safety Technology and Community Safety

SoundThinking’s SafetySmart platform brings together specialized software, objective data, and actionable intelligence to help public safety agencies better protect their communities. The platform connects gunshot detection, investigative search, case management, weapons detection, vehicle intelligence, and deployment analytics into a coordinated public safety ecosystem. In 2025, SoundThinking reported 200,876 published ShotSpotter alerts, approximately 6.6 million CrimeTracer queries processed, more than 1.5 million cases processed, 69 expert witness testimonies, and 281 SafePointe lanes under contract.

Social Impact

The ESG Report underscores SoundThinking’s engagement with local community organizations and public safety partners to support community well-being beyond technology deployment. Throughout 2025, employees volunteered alongside law enforcement and community partners in initiatives focused on youth engagement, first responder wellness, holiday giving, neighborhood connection, and public safety collaboration. These efforts reflect SoundThinking’s continued commitment to strengthening trust, supporting the communities it serves, and contributing to safer, more resilient neighborhoods.

Governance, Transparency and Trust

The ESG Report provides insights into SoundThinking’s governance structure and oversight mechanisms, including Board and committee oversight, ethics reporting processes, anti-corruption practices, information security controls, responsible technology principles, and AI risk oversight. In 2025, the company completed its SOC 2 Type 2 audit, continued its transition to CJIS Security Policy Version 6.0, maintained 100% completion of mandatory security training, and strengthened the governance, testing, and oversight practices that guide responsible AI deployment across the organization.

Environmental Sustainability

SoundThinking acknowledges its responsibility to minimize its environmental footprint through sustainable practices, resilient operations, and innovative technology applications. The ESG Report highlights the company’s focus on energy-efficient product design, responsible electronic asset lifecycle management, cloud infrastructure efficiency, and practical workplace sustainability measures. Additionally, SoundThinking continues to apply its acoustic technology expertise to environmental protection through SoundThinking Labs’ Fish Bombing Prevention initiative, which expanded its global footprint in 2025 to help protect vulnerable marine ecosystems.

“Our people are the foundation of everything we do, and in 2025 we continued investing in their growth through expanded learning opportunities, career development, and AI upskilling,” said Anne Mueller, SVP of Human Resources of SoundThinking. “Being recognized as a Great Place to Work for the eighth consecutive year reflects the culture our employees have built—one grounded in trust, collaboration, and a shared commitment to making communities safer.”

The ESG Report has been prepared in alignment with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards applicable to the Software & IT Services industry within the Technology & Communications sector.

For more information and to download the complete ESG Report, please visit SoundThinking’s website.

About SoundThinking, Inc.

SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that delivers AI- and data-driven solutions for law enforcement, civic leadership, and security professionals. SoundThinking is trusted by approximately 300 customers and supports approximately 2,100 agencies to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes. The company’s SafetySmart™ platform includes ShotSpotter®, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer™, the leading law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder™, a one-stop investigation management system; ResourceRouter™, software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact; SafePointe®, an AI-based weapons detection system; PlateRanger™ (powered by Rekor®), a leading ALPR solution; and Field Agent, an AI layer that transforms public safety data into actionable intelligence. SoundThinking has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

Company Contact:

Alan Stewart, CFO

SoundThinking, Inc.

+1 (510) 794-3100

astewart@soundthinking.com

Investor Relations Contacts:

Ankit Hira

Solebury Strategic Communications for SoundThinking, Inc.

+1 (203) 546 0444

ahira@soleburystrat.com