CKEditor and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Comprehensive Rich Text Editor to the Public Sector

BOSTON and RESTON, Va., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CKEditor , the AI-powered rich text editor for every use case, and Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a new partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as CKEditor’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft, whose expertise and reach within the Public Sector make them an ideal collaborator with CKEditor,” said Matt Quarles, CRO at Tiugo Technologies, CKEditor’s parent company. “This partnership aligns strongly with our mission to expand access to CKEditor and provide Government agencies with modern, secure and accessible content creation tools. Together, we look forward to helping Public Sector teams streamline digital workflows, seamlessly integrate their own custom AI workflows into the content layer of their applications, enhance collaboration and deliver better services to the communities they serve.”

Agencies and organizations serving the public require easy to use, easy to implement and feature-rich components for their applications. CKEditor is a modern, enterprise-grade rich text editor built on a flexible JavaScript framework to be both highly secure and accessible, aligning with both WCAG 2.2 and Section 508 standards.

The platform offers a comprehensive suite of capabilities, from core text formatting, media embedding and advanced HTML editing to premium features such as AI-assisted writing, real-time collaboration, commenting, track changes and revision history. The library of more than 150 features and extensible plugins meet the needs of nearly any application created within the Public Sector, and the familiar What You See is What You Get (WYSIWYG) interface is straightforward and user-friendly. Role-based permissions, version control and audit-ready revision history answer compliance and governance requirements, while SOC Type 2 certification offers verifiable security procedure adherence during the application’s development lifecycle.

The company’s most recent release of their CKEditor AI suite speaks directly to a challenge facing Public Sector technology teams: how to connect their own AI models and agentic workflows to the content layer inside their applications while keeping people in clear view and control of what AI produces. As an integration and governance layer between the language model and the document, CKEditor AI brings AI Chat, AI Review, AI Translate and AI Quick Actions into the same structured content the editor already manages. AI-assisted drafting, review and translation happen while preserving the document’s formatting and operates within the application's existing roles and permissions.

Organizations can securely connect to approved agents, data sources and custom or fine-tuned large language models (LLMs) using CKEditor AI’s Model Context Protocol (MCP) support. An important consideration for many Public Sector organizations, this includes air-gapped environments where data never leaves their security perimeter.

“Carahsoft and our reseller partners look forward to helping deliver CKEditor to the Public Sector. This powerful and flexible content editing solution replaces antiquated, fragmented document processes with modern, centralized workflows,” said Natalie Gregory, Vice President for Open Source Solutions at Carahsoft. “CKEditor’s commitment to innovation, accessibility and security aligns seamlessly with Carahsoft’s focus on providing high-quality technologies that drive efficiency and modernization across the Public Sector, and their forward-looking AI tools help improve consistency and accuracy with the level of compliance and governance these agencies need. Through this partnership, we are helping to enhance collaboration, streamline document workflows and maintain compliance with critical standards, ultimately supporting the Public Sector to better serve constituents and achieve mission success.”

CKEditor is available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 581-6680 or CKSource@carahsoft.com ; and watch CKEditor’s on-demand webinar, CKEditor AI on Your Premises: Hook Your LLM and Register MCP Tools .

About CKSource

CKSource is the creator of CKEditor, the leading enterprise-grade WYSIWYG framework that provides complete customization and control for development teams. Build almost anything imaginable using its 1,000+ APIs, modern composable architecture and ultra-modern features purpose-built for collaboration. Starting as an open-source project in 2003, its flagship product, CKEditor 5, is used by millions around the globe. To learn more about CKSource, visit cksource.com.

Contact

Caroline Kamerschen

PRForTiugo@Bospar.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Customer Experience and Engagement, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .