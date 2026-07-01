Associa Cares Canada Strengthens Communities Through Disaster Relief and Charitable Support

HAMILTON, Ontario, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, is proud to spotlight the meaningful work of Associa Cares Canada, registered charity dedicated to helping families and communities recover when disaster strikes.

Associa Cares Canada provides financial assistance to individuals and families whose primary residences have been damaged or destroyed by natural or human-made disasters. From house fires to severe weather events and large-scale emergencies, the organization helps bridge the gap during some of life’s most difficult moments, giving families support when they need it most.

Created by Associa and its family of management companies, Associa Cares Canada reflects the company’s long-standing commitment to bringing positive impact and meaningful value to the communities it serves. Through donations from Associa team members, business partners, concerned citizens and community supporters, the organization provides relief grants and charitable support that help families begin the recovery process with dignity and hope.

Since becoming a registered charity in 2022, Associa Cares Canada has distributed nearly $300,000 to more than 200 families and communities in need. In 2024 alone, the organization supported 179 families through direct relief grants and community partnerships.

“Associa Cares Canada was built on a simple but powerful belief: when our neighbors are facing the unthinkable, we have a responsibility to show up,” said John Carona, founder and CEO of Associa. “Whether a family has lost their home in a fire or an entire community is recovering from a natural disaster, this organization allows us to provide meaningful support at a time when compassion and action matter most.”

That support extends beyond individual relief grants. In 2024, Associa Cares Canada donated $50,000 to the YMCA of Hamilton | Burlington | Brantford after a four-alarm fire destroyed a housing facility and displaced more than 170 vulnerable residents. The contribution helped provide emergency housing, essential services and longer-term recovery support for those impacted.

Associa Cares Canada also responds to large-scale emergencies, including wildfire relief efforts across Alberta, British Columbia, the Northwest Territories and other affected regions. Whether helping one family take the first step toward rebuilding or partnering with local nonprofits to support broader recovery efforts, the organization remains focused on helping people regain stability after crisis.

"When communities come together, our impact grows exponentially. We invite organizations, businesses, and community leaders who share our passion for helping others to partner with Associa Cares Canada. Together, we can reach more people, strengthen our communities, and make an even greater difference for those facing unexpected hardship,” said Craig McMillan, branch president of Maple Ridge Community Management and Associa Cares Canada Board of Directors member.

Most recently, Wilson Blanchard Management, an Associa company, raised $213,250 for Associa Cares Canada at WB CondoCon 2026. The funds can support up to 276 grants for Canadian families impacted by natural and human-made disasters, extending the organization’s ability to provide timely relief across the country.

Individuals seeking assistance or interested in supporting Associa Cares Canada can learn more at www.associacares.ca.

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About Associa Cares Canada

Associa Cares Canada, CRA Business # 7835112502RR0001, assists families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Donations made by Canadian residents and businesses may be tax deductible. Learn more at https://associacares.ca/. Since 2022, Associa Cares Canada has distributed nearly $300,000 to more than 200 families and communities in need of a helping hand. Funds donated by caring businesses and individuals are used to provide humanitarian aid, often in the form of financial grants, needed by families and communities in the aftermath of such tragedies.

Media Contact:

Elvia Espino, elvia.espino@associa.us | 214.569.9939