BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® Mixologist Discusses the Signature Cocktail of the Summer With YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With summer underway and wedding season at its peak, one cocktail is standing out above the rest. The French Blonde — made with BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® Gin, ST-GERMAIN® Elderflower Liqueur, MARTINI® Vermouth, fresh grapefruit juice, and lemon bitters — has become the drink on everyone’s lips this season. Search interest in the French Blonde surged 250% in late 2024, and with 2.5 million weddings taking place across the country this year, it has quickly established itself as the signature cocktail of the summer.

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Mixologist Eddy Johnson participated in a nationwide media tour to introduce the French Blonde to audiences across the country — walking viewers through the story behind the cocktail, sharing a step-by-step guide to making it at home, and explaining what makes Bombay Sapphire the ideal gin for the recipe.

What exactly is the French Blonde, and why is it the cocktail everyone is talking about this summer?

The French Blonde is just undeniably delicious — it’s a mash-up of a few different classic cocktails. You’ve got bright citrus from the grapefruit juice, floral and fruit notes from the ST-GERMAIN Elderflower Liqueur, and it’s all brought together by the bright, beautiful botanicals of BOMBAY SAPPHIRE. This really is a drink that works for any occasion — backyard barbecue, more suit and tie, and of course wedding season. There are 2.5 million weddings going on out there, and it’s just such a perfect cocktail for the celebration. You know the phrase — something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue. Well, with BOMBAY SAPPHIRE, your something blue gets to be something everyone can enjoy together.

What does someone need at home to pull this off?

The best thing about this cocktail is that it’s super easy to make, and all of the ingredients you need are available at your local grocery store or favorite bottle shop. Start with one ounce of BOMBAY SAPPHIRE — the star of the show, the jewel of gins — straight into the cocktail shaker. Then three quarters of an ounce of ST-GERMAIN Elderflower Liqueur, half an ounce of MARINI Vermouth, an ounce and a half of fresh grapefruit juice, and a dash of lemon bitters. Then you ice it — and this is the most important part. Shake it like you mean it. Give it a good 10 to 15 seconds until you see the frost forming on the outside of the cocktail shaker, then strain it through a tea strainer to keep the ice out and the cocktail perfectly cold. Finish it with a fresh pop of grapefruit peel. That is your French Blonde.

What makes Bombay Sapphire specifically the right gin for this drink?

To put it simply, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE makes cocktails brighter. Across the gin category, most brands extract flavor from their botanicals by applying direct heat — so you get a cooked, caramelized expression. With BOMBAY SAPPHIRE, we use vapor infusion, which means our botanicals come through bright, fresh, and true to how they actually taste in nature. That makes BOMBAY SAPPHIRE one of the most versatile gins out there — and especially perfect for the French Blonde.

Where can viewers go for more information?

For the French Blonde recipe, more BOMBAY SAPPHIRE cocktails, or to find it at a local retailer, visit BombaySapphire.com.

* YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Bombay Sapphire

Media Contact

Michael O’Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

modonnell@dssimon.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bbe43d93-3f2d-45ae-ae7d-14d824a0a066