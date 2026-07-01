ISSA Show North America Introduces the Robotics & Autonomous Cleaning Experience at the 2026 Event

LAS VEGAS, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ISSA Show North America by Informa announces the launch of the Robotics & Autonomous Cleaning Experience (R.A.C.E.), debuting November 17-19, 2026 (Education November 16-19) at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. This new experience addresses the cleaning industry's most pressing operational challenges by providing hands-on exposure to autonomous cleaning technologies and connecting building service contractors and facility managers with robotics manufacturers and implementation experts.

The cleaning robot market is projected to grow from USD 14.8 billion in 2025 to USD 96.8 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 20.6%. Adoption is spurred by the need to manage rising labor costs, and there is an opportunity to bring education and resources to the cleaning industry to support the implementation of these practices to address challenges.





The R.A.C.E area will showcase more than 40 robotics and autonomous floor cleaning companies, including industry bellwethers Kärcher and Nilfisk, as well as floor cleaning leader Tennant Company, returning to the show floor for the first time since 2019.

Three Core Elements of R.A.C.E.

Live Demonstration Areas: Two dedicated zones showcasing autonomous robots in real-world facility scenarios

Two dedicated zones showcasing autonomous robots in real-world facility scenarios Expert-Led Education Programming: Panel discussions and seminars on implementation strategies, safety compliance, and ROI optimization

Panel discussions and seminars on implementation strategies, safety compliance, and ROI optimization Industry Innovation Showcase: Direct networking with technology leaders and emerging solution providers





Addressing Critical Industry Opportunities

R.A.C.E. provides participants with tools and insights to implement proven autonomous solutions that tackle three major operational challenges:

Workforce Crisis Mitigation : Autonomous robots reduce dependency on manual labor for repetitive tasks, enabling contractors to maintain service levels despite labor shortages.

: Autonomous robots reduce dependency on manual labor for repetitive tasks, enabling contractors to maintain service levels despite labor shortages. Elevated Cleanliness Standards: Robotic systems provide consistent performance with comprehensive data tracking and coverage documentation, meeting expectations for documented cleanliness.

Robotic systems provide consistent performance with comprehensive data tracking and coverage documentation, meeting expectations for documented cleanliness. Operational Efficiency & Productivity: Autonomous floor cleaning equipment execute defined routes, record coverage data, and free human workers for customer-facing responsibilities and skilled cleaning operations, delivering measurable improvements in productivity and operational consistency.









Technologies Featured

Cleaning robotics have evolved from pilot programs to established operational tools with proven ROI, offering data-driven insights that enable evidence-based decision-making and continuous operational improvement.

R.A.C.E. will showcase:

Autonomous Floor Care: Floor cleaning equipment with advanced navigation systems, extended runtime capabilities, and equipment configurations for complex facility environments

Floor cleaning equipment with advanced navigation systems, extended runtime capabilities, and equipment configurations for complex facility environments Sensor-Informed Predictive Cleaning: Occupancy and traffic data integration for targeted cleaning efforts

Occupancy and traffic data integration for targeted cleaning efforts Quality Assurance and Digital Auditing: Digital inspection systems and AI-supported performance dashboards linking tasks, outcomes, and accountability measures





Bridging Labor Challenges

"The future of cleaning is where technology and human talent work hand in hand. Autonomous robotics provides the support our workforce needs to overcome labor challenges, meet rising expectations, and focus on the work that truly matters,” shares Ed Nichols, Show Director, ISSA Show North America. “By introducing the R.A.C.E. component of the show, we strive to empower professionals to thrive in an evolving industry. This transformation begins at ISSA Show North America, where we are connecting professionals with the tools, knowledge, and partnerships that will shape a more successful future."





Delivering Value Across the Cleaning Industry

Building service contractors can evaluate proven robotic solutions, learn from peer implementations, and discover how automation addresses labor shortages while improving service delivery and margins.

Distributors will be able to explore high-margin robotics opportunities, connect directly with manufacturers, and position themselves as technology advisors with value-added implementation services.

Facility operators can compare vendors, access implementation roadmaps, and discover solutions for budget optimization and workforce stability while meeting elevated cleanliness standards.

Shaping the Future of Autonomous Cleaning Technology

Industry leaders Nilfisk, Tennant Company, and Kärcher, serving as members of the robotics advisory board for ISSA Show North America, are supporting the strategic vision for autonomous cleaning technology adoption across the industry.

“In an industry where consistency is critical, Nilfisk's robotic cleaners are built on a foundation of precision and accuracy. Smart sensors and programmed routes work together to ensure reliable, consistent, repeatable cleaning across diverse environments, from healthcare facilities to commercial spaces. These solutions, and more, will be highlighted in the Robotics & Autonomous Cleaning Experience." - Ashley Riley, Vice President, Marketing, Nilfisk.

"Robust support and comprehensive service are critical to the long-term success of autonomous cleaning solutions. Tennant's autonomous products are designed with this principle in mind, backed by extensive service networks, expert technical support, and proven reliability that ensures operational efficiency and maximum return on investment. Participants this November will experience first-hand how these solutions come to life in products." - Pat Schottler, Senior Vice President, Robotics, Tennant Company.

“In an industry squeezed by severe labor shortages and tight margins, automation isn’t a luxury; it’s an operational necessity. KIRA, Kärcher Intelligent Robotic Applications, brings our legacy of engineered reliability to the autonomous age. At ISSA, building service contractors will see firsthand how KIRA doesn't just replace manual labor, but optimizes their entire operation through smart, fully autonomous cleaning.” - James Surma, Director of Business Management, Karcher.

The Robotic & Autonomous Cleaning Experience (R.A.C.E.) will come to life at ISSA Show North America 2026. Registration is open. To attend, please visit www.issashow.com.

About ISSA Show North America

In partnership with ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, ISSA Show North America offers an unmatched conference program featuring over 100 education sessions, workshops, panels, training and certification courses over four days. The event and the association are committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line. For more information about ISSA Show North America, visit www.issashow.com. Follow ISSA Show North America on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

About ISSA

With more than 11,000 members-including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners, and associated service members-ISSA is the world's leading trade association for the cleaning industry. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line. Headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., USA, the association has regional offices in Milan, Italy; Toronto, Canada; Sydney, Australia; Seoul, South Korea; and Shanghai, China. For more information about ISSA, visit www.issa.com or call 800-225-4772 (North America) or 847-982-0800. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact

Informa Markets Infrastructure and Construction PR

ConstructionPR@informa.com

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