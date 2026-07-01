SPIE acquires nimeg ag

Cergy, July 1st, 2026 – SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy infrastructure and communications, announces the acquisition of nimeg ag, a specialised engineering service provider for the life sciences industry. With this acquisition, SPIE is strengthening its position in the growing market for pharmaceutical and biotechnology facilities and expanding its industrial services offering in Switzerland.

nimeg ag, headquartered in Baden-Dättwil in the canton of Aargau, specialises in engineering, planning and project management services in GMP environments (Good Manufacturing Practice) for EPCMV projects (Engineering, Procurement, Construction Management and Validation). The company provides its first-class client base in the life sciences industry (pharma, chemicals, biotech, medical technology) comprehensive engineering expertise in the planning and management of complex GMP projects. In 2025, the company generated revenues of c. €5 million.

“We are convinced that, as part of SPIE, we will be able to deliver even larger and more technically demanding projects for our customers in the future. By joining forces, we will be able to execute comprehensive EPCMV projects as a general planner in the Swiss market. We look forward to the future together and are confident that, with SPIE’s expertise and positioning, we have found an excellent environment for both our customers and our employees,” says Jan Paul-Hengstler, Managing Director of nimeg.

“We are very pleased to strengthen our life sciences expertise in Switzerland with the engineering capabilities of nimeg. By combining our competencies, we will be able to offer EPC projects (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) as a general contractor in the Swiss market and jointly deliver seamless, end-to-end solutions for our customers. We very much look forward to a successful future together,” says Alf Kain, Managing Director of SPIE Life Science Engineering GmbH.

“We are delighted to welcome nimeg to SPIE and to further deepen our industrial services expertise in the fast-growing life sciences sector. We are very much looking forward to our shared future and warmly welcome the team to SPIE,” say Rainer Hollang, Managing Director of SPIE Germany Switzerland Austria, and Dennis Mausberg, General Manager of the Operational Division Industry Services & Wind and Member of the Management Board of SPIE Germany Switzerland Austria.

About SPIE

SPIE is the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications. With 55,000 employees, SPIE works alongside its customers to drive the energy, digital and industrial transitions. As a key player in decarbonisation, the Group delivers efficient and innovative solutions across the economy.

SPIE Group achieved in 2025 consolidated revenue of €10.4 billion and consolidated EBITA of €793 million.

www.spie.com

Facebook – X – LinkedIn

Contacts

SPIE







Pascal Omnès

Group Communications Director

Tel. + 33 (0)1 34 41 81 11

pascal.omnes@spie.com



SPIE







Investor Relations

Investors@spie.com



IMAGE 7







Laurent Poinsot

Tel. + 33 (0)1 53 70 74 70

spie@image7.fr





Attachment