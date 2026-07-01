Row64 and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver Real-Time Operational Intelligence to the Public Sector

CHEYENNE, Wyo. and RESTON, Va., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Row64, developers of the operational intelligence solution for real-time decisions, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Row64’s Public Sector distributor, making the company’s real-time technology available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“When a crisis unfolds, operators can’t wait for a dashboard to refresh – they need to see what is happening and act on it now,” said Marc Stevens, CEO at Row64. “We provide a real-time operational layer that closes the Detection Gap between event and action, giving operators a live picture of events as they unfold so they can detect, understand and act with zero decision latency. Through Carahsoft’s reseller network, agencies can deploy these capabilities without procurement friction.”

Row64 helps organizations detect and respond to events before delays become financial or mission-critical problems. For grid operators, field coordinators, emergency managers and logistics supervisors, the challenge isn't a lack of data, it's turning that data into timely, actionable insights. While data pipelines have evolved rapidly, the operational layer has struggled to keep pace. Row64’s GPU-accelerated platform combines event data with location and operational context in real-time to deliver a unified picture to any operator, in any browser.

Every Row64 capability is API-accessible, enabling seamless integration with agentic platforms and action systems. This allows organizations to detect disruptions at the source, initiate immediate responses and automate operational workflows while keeping humans in the loop without replacing existing infrastructure.

Row64 supports a wide range of use cases, including utility and infrastructure monitoring, supply chain operations, fleet and transportation management, drone mission oversight, emergency response coordination and real-time sensor and operational dashboards.

“Row64’s real-time operational intelligence capabilities empower Government operators with actionable insights,” said Lacey Wean, Program Executive for Smart Cities Technology Solutions at Carahsoft. “By delivering critical data visualization and eliminating decision latency, Row64 enables operators to detect, understand and respond to events as they happen. Together with our reseller partners, Carahsoft and Row64 are bringing a modern operational intelligence platform to the Public Sector, helping agencies make faster, more informed decisions.”

Row64’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (844) 722-8436 or Row64@carahsoft.com. Learn more about Row64’s solutions here.

About Row64

Row64 closes the Detection Gap, giving operators the real-time operational intelligence needed to detect, understand, and act as events unfold, eliminating that decision latency that puts organizations at risk. To learn more, visit www.row64.com.

Contact

Eric Schumacher

(310) 403-8456

eric@neologycommunications.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for IoT, OT and Smart Cities, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com