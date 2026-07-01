Remittix Enters Critical Launch Window As Airdrop Registration Opens For RTX Holders

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix has officially opened airdrop registration for RTX holders as the project enters a critical launch window ahead of several major community updates.





The airdrop registration page is now live through the official Remittix site, giving presale holders a clear step to complete before the upcoming RTX token distribution process. The update arrives as Remittix moves closer to its $32 million milestone, which is expected to unlock the official launch date reveal for the community.

The announcement also comes as anticipation builds around the RTX launch price reveal, expected in 3 days, while the extended 350% RTX bonus remains active and the Remittix public platform launch continues to approach.

Airdrop Registration Now Open For RTX Holders

The Remittix airdrop is connected to the distribution of RTX tokens purchased during the presale. Holders can register by visiting the official Remittix site, connecting their wallet, submitting their wallet address and completing the registration page.

Users also have the option to add notification details so they can receive future updates linked to the airdrop, token distribution and launch process. Once complete, the page confirms that the holder has successfully registered.

Remittix encourages all RTX holders to use only official links when completing registration and to avoid unofficial websites, messages or accounts claiming to offer airdrop access.

Launch Window Gains Momentum

The opening of airdrop registration marks an important step as Remittix prepares holders for token distribution and future launch announcements.

The project is currently closing in on the $32 million milestone, which is expected to trigger the launch date reveal. Alongside this, the upcoming RTX launch price reveal is now one of the most closely watched updates in the community.

The extended 350% RTX bonus has also added further attention during this launch window, giving buyers and holders another reason to follow the project’s next announcements closely.

Platform Launch Continues To Move Closer

Remittix is also progressing toward the public launch of its crypto-to-fiat platform. The platform is designed to let users send crypto while recipients receive fiat directly into bank accounts.

Multiple community members have reportedly received fiat payments through the Remittix system, adding practical platform proof as the project moves closer to wider public access.

With airdrop registration now open, the RTX launch price reveal expected in 3 days, the 350% bonus extension still live and the $32 million milestone coming into view, Remittix has entered one of its most important update periods so far.

RTX holders are encouraged to complete airdrop registration through the official Remittix site and stay alert for the next launch announcement.



Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:



Website: https://remittixpresale.io

Airdrop Registration: https://airdrop.remittixpresale.io

FAQ

Is Remittix airdrop registration open?

Yes, Remittix airdrop registration is now open through the official Remittix site for RTX holders.

What is the Remittix airdrop for?

The Remittix airdrop is connected to the distribution of RTX tokens purchased by users during the presale.

What major Remittix updates are coming next?

The main upcoming updates include the RTX launch price reveal in 3 days, the $32 million launch date milestone, the extended 350% RTX bonus and the public platform launch.

Media details:

Company: Remittix

Website: https://remittix.io/

Email Id: andy@remittix.io



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