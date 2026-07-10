Remittix Announces Remittix Markets As New Perps Trading Platform Expands RTX Ecosystem

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix has announced the upcoming launch of Remittix Markets, a new perpetual futures trading platform designed to expand the RTX ecosystem and add a new layer of utility alongside the project’s core PayFi infrastructure.





The announcement marks a major step for Remittix as the project moves beyond crypto-to-fiat payments and introduces a dedicated trading product for users who want access to perps trading within the wider RTX ecosystem.

Remittix Markets is being positioned as an additional growth layer, not a replacement for the project’s original payments mission. The Remittix crypto-to-fiat platform remains the foundation of the ecosystem, with the product now fully developed and already tested by members of the community.

Remittix Markets Adds A New Trading Layer

Remittix Markets will bring perpetual futures trading into the Remittix ecosystem, giving users another way to engage with the platform and creating a broader product offering around RTX.

The move is expected to increase ecosystem activity by adding a trading-focused vertical alongside Remittix’s existing PayFi platform. For holders and new users, the announcement signals that Remittix is building a wider product suite rather than relying on a single use case.

The new platform also comes with two major incentives. Users who make new RTX purchases can access a 300% buy bonus by using promo code PERPS300. In addition, users who buy more than $500 of RTX will receive a 10% trading bonus on the Remittix Markets platform.

These offers add extra urgency around the Remittix Markets announcement, especially as the project continues moving toward its next major presale milestone.

Presale Reaches $30.9M As $32M Launch Date Reveal Nears

Remittix has now raised $30.9 million in its presale, placing the project close to the key $32 million milestone. Once that figure is reached, the team is expected to reveal the official launch date.

This has made the Remittix Markets announcement even more important for the community. The project is now entering a phase where product updates, presale milestones, airdrop registration and launch preparation are all happening at the same time.

Airdrop registration is also live for RTX holders. The registration process is connected to the upcoming distribution of RTX tokens purchased during the presale. Holders can register through the official Remittix site by connecting their wallet, submitting their wallet address and completing the registration page.

Users should only use official Remittix links and avoid unofficial websites or direct messages claiming to offer airdrop access.

Crypto-To-Fiat Platform Fully Developed And Tested

Remittix’s crypto-to-fiat platform is now fully developed and has already been tested by members of the community.

The platform is designed to let users send crypto while recipients receive fiat directly into bank accounts. This remains the core PayFi product behind Remittix and continues to be one of the project’s strongest utility drivers.

With Remittix Markets now announced, the ecosystem is expanding in two directions: real-world crypto-to-fiat payments and perpetual futures trading. That combination gives Remittix a broader platform story as it approaches the $32 million launch date reveal milestone.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittixpresale.io

Airdrop Registration: https://airdrop.remittixpresale.io

FAQ

What is Remittix Markets?

Remittix Markets is the upcoming perpetual futures trading platform being introduced as a new trading layer inside the wider Remittix ecosystem.

What bonuses are available with the Remittix Markets announcement?

Users can receive a 300% buy bonus on new RTX purchases with promo code PERPS300, plus a 10% trading bonus on Remittix Markets for deposits over $500.

When will Remittix reveal its launch date?

Remittix has raised $30.9 million in its presale, and the official launch date is expected to be revealed once the project reaches the $32 million milestone.

Media details:

Company: Remittix

Website: https://remittix.io/

Email Id: andy@remittix.io

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