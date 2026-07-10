Remittix Enters Perps Market As Hyperliquid, Lighter And Aster Drive Trading Demand

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix has announced the upcoming launch of Remittix Markets, a new perpetual futures trading platform designed to expand the RTX ecosystem beyond payments and into one of the fastest-growing areas of crypto trading.





The announcement comes as platforms such as Hyperliquid, Lighter and Aster continue to drive attention toward on-chain perps trading. With demand for perpetual futures platforms rising, Remittix Markets is being introduced as a new trading layer alongside the project’s core crypto-to-fiat PayFi platform.

Remittix has made clear that this is an ecosystem expansion, not a shift away from its original mission. The crypto-to-fiat platform remains the foundation of the project, while Remittix Markets adds another layer of utility, activity and user engagement around RTX.

Remittix Markets Enters A Sector Led By Hyperliquid, Lighter And Aster

The rise of Hyperliquid, Lighter and Aster has shown how strong demand has become for fast, accessible perpetual futures trading platforms. Remittix Markets is now entering that same high-growth category with a product designed to bring perps trading into the wider RTX ecosystem.

Rather than positioning Remittix Markets as a standalone trading product, the team is building it as part of a larger ecosystem. Users will have access to the project’s PayFi infrastructure while also gaining exposure to a new trading vertical through Remittix Markets.

As Hyperliquid, Lighter and Aster continue to attract attention from active traders, Remittix is aiming to capture momentum from the broader perps trend while offering its community a new reason to stay engaged with RTX.

PERPS300 Bonus And 10% Trading Bonus Announced

To support the Remittix Markets announcement, the project has introduced two major incentives.

Users making new RTX purchases can receive a 300% buy bonus by using promo code PERPS300. In addition, users who buy more than $500 of RTX will receive a 10% trading bonus on the Remittix Markets platform.

The bonuses are designed to add urgency around the new trading platform announcement and give users an immediate reason to take part as Remittix expands its ecosystem.

With perps trading demand rising across names like Hyperliquid, Lighter and Aster, Remittix Markets gives RTX holders another product update to watch as the project approaches launch.

Presale At $30.9M As $32M Launch Date Reveal Nears

Remittix has now raised $30.9 million in its presale, placing the project close to the key $32 million milestone. Once that milestone is reached, the team is expected to reveal the official launch date.

Airdrop registration is also live for RTX holders. The airdrop is linked to the distribution of RTX tokens purchased during the presale. Holders can register through the official Remittix site by connecting their wallet, submitting their wallet address and completing the registration page.

Users should only use official Remittix links when registering and avoid unofficial websites or direct messages claiming to offer airdrop access.

Crypto-To-Fiat Platform Fully Developed And Tested

The Remittix crypto-to-fiat platform is now fully developed and has been tested by members of the community.

The platform is designed to let users send crypto while recipients receive fiat directly into bank accounts. This remains the core PayFi use case behind Remittix and continues to separate the project from standard presale tokens.

With Remittix Markets now announced, the RTX ecosystem is expanding across both payments and trading. As Hyperliquid, Lighter and Aster continue to define the perps market, Remittix is positioning itself as a new entrant with a broader PayFi and trading ecosystem story.



Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:



Website: https://remittixpresale.io

Airdrop Registration: https://airdrop.remittixpresale.io

FAQ

What is Remittix Markets?

Remittix Markets is the upcoming perpetual futures trading platform being added to the wider RTX ecosystem.

What bonuses are available?

Users can receive a 300% buy bonus on new RTX purchases with promo code PERPS300, plus a 10% trading bonus on Remittix Markets for deposits over $500.

When will Remittix reveal its launch date?

Remittix has raised $30.9 million in its presale, and the official launch date is expected to be revealed once the project reaches the $32 million milestone.

Media details:

Company: Remittix

Website: https://remittix.io/

Email Id: andy@remittix.io



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