Classiq and QAI Launch Quantum Cloud Offering in Korea

Integrated QaaS offering combines Classiq’s quantum software platform technology with QAI’s datacenter infrastructure capabilities to enable secure, end-to-end quantum application development and broader cloud adoption in Korea

SEOUL, South Korea, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Classiq, a global leader in quantum computing software, announced today that it has signed a significant commercial agreement with quantum-AI datacenter specialist QAI Co., Ltd. (CEO Seman Im; “QAI”) to provide nation’s first local Quantum-as-a-Service (“QaaS”) offering in Korea.

The integrated offering combines Classiq’s enterprise-grade quantum software engineering platform with QAI’s domestic AI datacenter infrastructure and commercialization capabilities, enabling Korean enterprises, public institutions and research organizations to easily evaluate, develop, validate, test and execute quantum computing applications across a variety of quantum computing hardware. The joint QaaS business model will be tailored to Korean users and market needs, accelerating Korean quantum computing innovation.

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Classiq’s SOC 2-accredited software platform automatically transforms high-level functional models into optimized, hardware-executable quantum programs that are portable across various hardware environments. Through this partnership, Classiq and QAI aim to expand access to advanced quantum software and cloud-based quantum resources in Korea, supporting customers as they apply quantum computing in real-world business and research environments.

By bringing together scalable quantum software innovation and QAI’s domestic infrastructure, the partnership creates an integrated pathway from quantum application ideation to execution. The companies will also explore local infrastructure options to address the stringent data sovereignty and security requirements of Korean public institutions and major enterprises, helping establish a sovereignty-focused quantum cloud service model.

QAI will launch and operate the QaaS business in Korea under its own brand and will be responsible for customer acquisition, business development, service operations and local partnership expansion. Classiq will support service enhancement and the establishment of a technical support framework aligned with the needs of Korean users, leveraging its quantum development platform and technical expertise.

The companies will also pursue mid-term and long-term commercialization roadmaps, including joint marketing, engineer enablement, customer education programs and technical support infrastructure to support successful market entry and adoption.

“Quantum computing will not flourish through hardware access alone. Combining software that allows enterprises, researchers and public institutions to design, test and scale quantum applications in a practical way is a catalyst for progress and innovation,” said Nir Minerbi, CEO and co-founder of Classiq. “Our offering with QAI is an important step toward making advanced quantum software and cutting-edge quantum resources seamlessly accessible in Korea, supporting a Korean QaaS offering that reflects the market’s infrastructure, security and adoption needs.”

“This partnership is meaningful in that it combines a global quantum computing software platform with QAI’s infrastructure and commercialization capabilities to establish the foundation for a quantum cloud service optimized for the Korean market,” said Seman Im, CEO of QAI. “We will accelerate the advancement of the service model and market expansion so that major Korean institutions and enterprises can more realistically evaluate quantum computing and apply it in practical business settings.”

About Classiq

Classiq is the leading quantum computing software company, providing the technology that makes it practical for enterprises and researchers to access and harness the power of quantum computing. Classiq’s agentic quantum software engineering platform enables an enterprise-grade workflow that transforms high-level functional models into optimized, hardware-ready quantum circuits automatically. This enables teams to develop algorithms faster, optimize them for cost and performance, and make quantum applications usable sooner on any quantum computer, all without requiring deep hardware expertise.

Through partnerships with global leaders in quantum cloud computing, including hyperscalers and hardware providers, Classiq ensures that customers including Rolls Royce, Comcast, The BMW Group, Intesa Sanpaolo and many others, can design once and deploy anywhere.

Classiq, a Fast Company “Next Big Thing in Tech 2025” award winner, has raised more than $200 million in cumulative funding as of November 2025 from leading global VC and CVC investors, including the European Innovation Council (EIC), SoftBank, AMD, Qualcomm, HSBC, Samsung NEXT, and Mirae Asset Capital. Classiq continues to strengthen its position as a global leader enabling the development of advanced quantum computing applications. Follow Classiq on LinkedIn, X or YouTube, visit the Slack community, GitHub repository and www.classiq.io to learn more.

About QAI

QAI is a deep-tech company that combines quantum computing and artificial intelligence to solve complex challenges across industries. QAI provides optimization solutions by applying quantum-classical hybrid algorithms to complex problems that are difficult to solve with conventional computing, including financial portfolio optimization, drug candidate discovery, and logistics route optimization.



Based on strategic partnerships with datacenter specialists DCK and DCP, QAI has secured hyperscale and edge infrastructure dedicated to quantum and AI workloads. By providing an integrated computing environment that combines software and hardware, QAI aims to lead the era of Quantum Utility.

Media Contacts:

Classiq Technologies

Rainier Communications on behalf of Classiq

Michelle Allard McMahon

classiqPR@rainierco.com

QAI Co., Ltd.

Name: Mark Hwang

Title: Director

Email: hwang@qai.co.kr



