Classiq and ParityQC Partner to Optimize and Streamline Quantum Execution

HAMBURG, Germany and TEL AVIV, Israel, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The quantum software company Classiq and the quantum architecture company ParityQC announced a partnership to integrate ParityQC’s Parity Twine technology with Classiq’s quantum software engineering platform, giving developers and enterprises a more efficient path from quantum algorithm design to execution on quantum hardware.

The collaboration focuses on a key opportunity in quantum computing: translating high-level quantum computing applications into circuits that run efficiently on quantum hardware with limited qubit connectivity. Classiq’s universal optimization protocol and ParityQC’s algorithm-aware techniques are leading, and complementary, innovative optimization techniques that will be combined into an integrated methodology. The companies aim to reduce circuit complexity and costly SWAP operations, a common bottleneck in executing quantum programs on today’s quantum computers.

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This Germany-Israel cross-border initiative will focus on scalable quantum software infrastructure for current noisy quantum devices as well as future fault-tolerant quantum systems. The joint work is designed to enable developers to move from Classiq’s high-level software engineering platform to highly optimized hardware execution, by leveraging both companies’ technologies. The collaboration will strengthen hardware-agnostic approaches that enable interoperability across multiple quantum platforms, critical as quantum hardware continues to evolve rapidly.

“Quantum computing will only become practical at scale if the software layer can automatically bridge the gap between algorithmic intent and the constraints of real machines,” said Nir Minerbi, co-founder and CEO of Classiq. “By working with ParityQC, we are combining high-level quantum software automation with hardware-aware architecture innovation so that developers can build, optimize and execute quantum applications more efficiently across the evolving hardware ecosystem.”

ParityQC’s Parity Twine technology is designed to address routing and connectivity challenges by improving how quantum information is represented, distributed, and interpreted across hardware layouts. The combination of Parity Twine running on an IBM Quantum Heron processor showed a new world-record benchmark implementation for QFT, nearly doubling the previous benchmark. Integrated with Classiq’s model-first platform, the approach is expected to help quantum teams generate more efficient quantum programs while preserving portability across different quantum computing systems.

"Integrating the Parity Tools with Classiq's platform brings hardware-aware compilation directly into high-level development workflows, lowering the barrier to create useful quantum applications," said Wolfgang Lechner, Co-CEO of ParityQC.

"Meaningful progress in quantum computing is built on collaboration, and bringing our complementary strengths together is what moves the whole field forward," added Magdalena Hauser, Co-CEO of ParityQC.

The companies confirmed the collaboration is intended to support long-term ecosystem development beyond technology integration. Areas of focus may include academic research, workforce development, benchmarking methods and future standards for quantum software infrastructure.

As enterprises and governments increase investment in quantum computing, scalable architecture and software tools are expected to serve as the missing link between quantum computing’s theoretical promise and its deployable reality.

The collaboration is aimed at accelerating that transition by combining automation, portability and hardware-aware optimization in a single development path.

About ParityQC

ParityQC, the quantum architecture company, has its focus on developing blueprints and enabling software for highly scalable quantum computers. The ParityQC Architecture solves fundamental limitations for scalability of quantum devices by a new paradigm which allows for fully programmable quantum chips with simplified design and control, as well as integrated error correction

ParityQC collaborates with hardware partners all over the world to jointly build highly scalable quantum computers for applications ranging from solving optimization problems on NISQ devices to general-purpose, error-corrected quantum computing.

Operating from multiple locations across Europe, ParityQC is headquartered in Innsbruck, Austria, with offices in Hamburg, Paris and London.

For more information, visit parityqc.com or follow ParityQC on LinkedIn.

About Classiq

Classiq is the leading quantum computing software company, providing the technology that makes it practical for enterprises and researchers to access and harness quantum computing. Classiq’s quantum software engineering platform leverages an agentic workflow and high-level functional models to build and execute optimized, hardware-portable quantum circuits automatically. This enables teams to develop algorithms faster, optimize them for cost and performance, and make quantum applications usable sooner, without deep hardware expertise.

Through partnerships with global leaders in quantum cloud computing, including major hyperscalers and hardware providers, Classiq ensures that customers including Rolls Royce, Comcast, The BMW Group, Intesa Sanpaolo and many others, can design once and deploy anywhere. Its synthesis technology workflow enables organizations to produce scalable, efficient quantum code that accelerates research and reduces execution cost.

Classiq, a Fast Company ‘Next Big Thing in Tech 2025’ award winner, is backed by leading global VC and CVC investors, including the European Innovation Council (EIC), SoftBank, AMD, Qualcomm, HSBC, Samsung NEXT, and Mirae Asset Capital. Classiq is the global category leader at the forefront of enabling advanced quantum computing applications. Follow Classiq on LinkedIn, X or YouTube, visit the Slack community, GitHub repository and www.classiq.io to learn more.

Media Contacts:

Rainier Communications on behalf of Classiq

Michelle Allard McMahon

classiqPR@rainierco.com

Sinja Burgemeister

Communications & Marketing Manager at ParityQC

press@parityqc.com