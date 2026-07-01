Stay Cool, Calm, and Collected - The AKC Offers Tips on Helping Your Dog Beat the Summer Heat

NEW YORK, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®), a not-for-profit organization that is the world’s largest registry of purebred and mixed-breed dogs, and a leading voice for canine welfare and responsible ownership, reminds dog owners the importance of keeping you and your pup cool in this heat.

The summer heat can be uncomfortable for both dogs and humans. However, unlike humans, dogs aren’t built to release heat efficiently. Most breeds are designed to conserve warmth rather than dissipate it, which makes high temperatures especially dangerous. This is why it is so important to take the necessary steps to make sure your dog is safe and cool in extreme heat.

Here are some ways to do just that.

Indoors & Air Conditioning. The most important thing to do to keep your dog cool is to stay indoors, with the air conditioning on or in the shade. If your air conditioning happens to malfunction, go to the coolest part of your house that you have access to such as the basement. If possible, stay at a friend’s house until your air conditioning gets fixed.

The most important thing to do to keep your dog cool is to stay indoors, with the air conditioning on or in the shade. If your air conditioning happens to malfunction, go to the coolest part of your house that you have access to such as the basement. If possible, stay at a friend’s house until your air conditioning gets fixed. Supplies. Along with plenty of cool water, it is important to have the right cooling supplies on hand. Consider stocking up on the following products to help keep your dog comfortable. A battery-operated fan Cooling Cloths. Be sure not to put anything ice-cold directly onto your dog as it will shrink blood vessels and generate more internal heat. A cooling vest will help deflect heat and help cool your dog through evaporation. A cooling crate pad (or a cold damp towel spread on the ground). Your dog can lay or stand on it to help release heat through their paws. Rubbing alcohol can be dabbed behind your dog’s ears, on their stomach, or on their paws, to draw out heat faster than water if cool water immersion isn’t possible. A spray bottle. Fill a bottle with cool water to periodically spray your pup while out on a walk. Be sure to spray them on the underside of their body such as the bottom of their feet, their mouths, or the groin area. A dog-safe thermometer is useful to help monitor your dog’s temperature to ensure it doesn’t rise above 102.5 degrees Fahrenheit. Unflavored pediatric electrolyte solution is useful to give your pup if they get dehydrated.

Along with plenty of cool water, it is important to have the right cooling supplies on hand. Consider stocking up on the following products to help keep your dog comfortable. Prevention. In addition to supplies, altering your dog’s routine can be a huge help in keeping them cool. If possible, time your dog’s walks to be at the coolest points of the day, early morning and late-night walks are ideal for keeping your dog comfortable outside. Never keep your dog in cars during extreme heat, even if the windows are open. This can cause a greenhouse effect which traps sunlight and raises the temperature, making it extremely dangerous for your pup. Always keep in mind how susceptible your dog is to heatstroke based on their condition. Overweight dogs, dogs with heart problems, and short nosed breeds are more likely to be affected by heatstroke.

In addition to supplies, altering your dog’s routine can be a huge help in keeping them cool. If possible, time your dog’s walks to be at the coolest points of the day, early morning and late-night walks are ideal for keeping your dog comfortable outside. Never keep your dog in cars during extreme heat, even if the windows are open. This can cause a greenhouse effect which traps sunlight and raises the temperature, making it extremely dangerous for your pup. Always keep in mind how susceptible your dog is to heatstroke based on their condition. Overweight dogs, dogs with heart problems, and short nosed breeds are more likely to be affected by heatstroke. Watch out for signs of heatstroke. Despite all your best efforts and using all the right supplies, your dog could develop heatstroke. It is important to know what symptoms to look out for so you can catch it quickly. These symptoms include unusual breathing, frequent vomiting, a temperature of 103 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, thick saliva, dark or bright red tongue and gums, and disorientation. If you notice any of these symptoms or suspect your dog is overheated, immediately move them somewhere cooler and separate their fur with your fingers so cool air can reach the skin. To cool them down as quickly as possible, gently pour cool, not cold, water over their head and body and if possible, submerge them. Even if your dog seems stable, it is a good idea to contact your veterinarian who can advise you on whether your dog needs to be evaluated or treated for heatstroke.

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 4,900 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 28,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, scent work, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite, the AKC Museum of the Dog, and the AKC Purebred Preservation Bank. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

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Contact: Jesse Gardner

Phone: 212-696-8321

Email: Jesse.Gardner@akc.org