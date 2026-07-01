D S Simon Media Turns 40 on July 4th

NEW YORK, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D S Simon Media, a recognized innovator in broadcast public relations and AI search optimization, is celebrating its 40th anniversary on July 4th. "Obviously, a lot has changed during those 40 years, but what has stayed the same is the importance of discoverability for organizations and our ability to help them be found,” says founder and CEO Doug Simon.

You can view a short anniversary announcement video here.

The firm launched in 1986 with $2,000 in Mr. Simon’s bank account. “I can’t say I expected the level of accomplishment we’ve achieved,” says Simon, “but, fortunately, I learned early on that if I just hired great people, there was no limit to what we could achieve for our clients and the people who work here.”

Among its early achievements, D S Simon Media helped launch Disney.com and announced the FDA approval of Viagra via video sent to TV news stations. 33 years ago, it was one of the first companies to produce a satellite media tour. The tour promoted the United Negro College Fund’s annual telethon and featured Lou Rawls as the spokesperson.

In 2025, the company introduced the industry’s first AI-Powered Broadcast Media Tour™ which both earns media and enhances GEO. “The success of the AI-Powered Tours is powering our expansion as we are building out multiple studios and control rooms to handle the growth,” says Simon.

Clients include top brands in healthcare, technology, travel, financial services, food and beverage, consumer goods, entertainment, retail, non-profits, and associations. The firm boasts repeat business from more than 95% of its clients and has won more than 125 industry awards.

As part of its celebration, the company will be talking with 40 senior PR pros on the state of the industry today and where it's headed. They’ll be sharing these answers on its highly rated “PR’s Top Pros” podcast. The first episode of this special series will roll out in mid-July. Email us at PrsTopPros@dssimonmedia.com if you want to participate.

“We’re really proud of what we’ve accomplished and even more excited about what the future holds,” adds Simon.

Download our corporate logo, Mr. Simon’s headshot and a still from the Viagra FDA approval video here.

About Doug Simon

Doug Simon is the Founder & CEO of the award-winning company D S Simon Media. D S Simon Media is a recognized innovator in broadcast public relations and the creator of the industry’s first AI-Powered Broadcast Media Tour™. Clients include top brands in healthcare, technology, travel, financial services, food and beverage, consumer goods, entertainment, retail, and non-profits. The firm boasts repeat business from 95% of its clients and has a strong employee retention record with an average employee tenure of 12 years.

Doug has grown D S Simon Media from a start-up, self-funded with $2,000 from his father’s life insurance policy to a multi-million-dollar company that is an industry leader in the field. He has helped pioneer multiple new services during his career, including the satellite media tour in 1994, the Internet Media Tour in 2008 and the recent AI-Powered Broadcast Media Tour™ which, in addition to generating significant broadcast media coverage, connects the brand with the questions being asked during AI search improving discoverability.

Doug is a frequent public speaker at industry events and hosts the highly ranked “PR’s Top Pro’s Talk…” podcast series which has completed more than 300 episodes. He’s appeared as an expert on the PR industry including discussing AI trends on syndicated business shows and numerous podcasts. Doug has held leadership positions at numerous industry groups including three years as President of the Publicity Club of New York and multiple years as Vice President of PRSA, New York. He recently received the award for mentorship from the PRSA-NY Chapter.

A graduate of the University of Michigan, Doug began his broadcast career at NBC Sports, where he served as Talent Assistant to Bob Costas. In his stand-up appearances at New York’s top comedy clubs, he’s had a 75% success rate. Doug is married with two adult children and lives in New York City.

Contact: Josh Moed, joshm@dssimonmedia.com C: 973.803.1800

A video accompanying this release is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5348e879-a7b7-4446-99bd-e3cc4bf98ee4