LBank Unveils Q2 2026 Report, Featuring 25 Million Users and Advances in Prediction Markets and Cultural IP





SINGAPORE, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBank, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform and digital asset exchange, today released its Q2 2026 Report, highlighting three major milestones achieved during the quarter: surpassing 25 million registered users worldwide, the launch of LBank Predict to pioneer event-driven prediction markets, and continued expansion of its global cultural IP strategy. During Q2, LBank further strengthened its brand through collaborations with globally recognized IPs including Nobody Sausage and Yeti, reinforcing its connection with younger digital-native communities while continuing to drive product innovation and global ecosystem growth.





Trading activity on LBank continued to grow during Q2. According to CoinGecko, the platform's daily trading volume surpassed $23.81 billion as of June 4, 2026, up 126.76% from the previous $10.5 billion. During the quarter, asset discovery remained one of LBank's core strengths. The platform listed 184 spot assets, including 34 premiere assets. According to internal post-listing performance data, 19 listed assets delivered returns above 10x, representing a 10.33% hit rate, while the top five assets recorded an average return of 6,616%. LBank Pre-Market also listed CTR, STAND, OPG, BLEND, and GENIUS, with an average ROI of 838.26%.

Additionally, LBank launched two Airdrop+ campaigns featuring NXT and CC, distributing approximately $84,000 in token rewards, and held 20 Token Splash rounds, distributing approximately $190,000 in rewards. In total, LBank distributed approximately $274,000 in campaign rewards during the quarter.





Cultural IP partnerships were another key highlight of the quarter. On April 8, LBank announced a strategic brand partnership with Nobody Sausage, a globally leading animation IP known for its distinctive visual identity and strong digital-native appeal. On June 10, LBank entered a strategic brand partnership with YETI, a widely recognized cultural IP with strong resonance across youth culture and community-driven spaces. These partnerships reflect LBank’s broader effort to build a more recognizable and participatory brand identity, connecting trading, entertainment, and digital culture while strengthening its relevance among Gen Z and next-generation crypto audiences.





LBank expanded its product suite in Q2 with a series of launches that expanded both trading and real-world crypto utility. The highlight was LBank Predict, which debuted during the FIFA World Cup, introducing event-based prediction markets with up to 5x leverage, enabling users to take positions on the outcomes of major global events. LBank also launched LBank Card, enabling seamless crypto payments at Visa merchants worldwide with support for Apple Pay and Google Pay. Complementing these flagship products, Bullet Comment brought real-time social interaction to the trading interface, while BK Genie introduced AI-powered market assistance, further enhancing the overall user experience.





Security remained a core priority for LBank in Q2. During the quarter, the platform’s risk control system identified and intercepted more than 230 potential hacking attempts, helping prevent over $13 million in potential losses. LBank also screened more than 600 suspicious transaction flows per month on average and maintained its zero-security-incident track record. In Q2, LBank received multiple industry recognitions, including CryptoPotato’s “Best Crypto Exchange,” Coingape’s “Best Centralized Crypto Exchange,” and Brands Review Magazine’s “Global Best CEX 2026.” These achievements reinforced LBank's reputation as a trusted global exchange, where strong security infrastructure and consistent execution continue to strengthen user confidence.





Looking ahead, LBank remains committed to creating long-term value for users while contributing to the sustainable growth of the global digital asset ecosystem. As the crypto industry continues to mature, innovation will increasingly be driven by stronger infrastructure, broader real-world adoption, and more inclusive user experiences. LBank will continue to evolve alongside the market, empowering users with greater access to emerging opportunities, a secure and reliable trading environment, and products that make digital assets more accessible to people around the world.

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 25 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of safety with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive and user-friendly trading experience. Through innovative trading solutions, the platform has enabled users to achieve average returns of over 130% on newly listed assets.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.

Follow LBank for Updates

Website: https://www.lbank.com/

X: https://x.com/LBank_Exchange

Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbank_exchange

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lbank

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Email: press@lbank.com

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