Network Access Control Market Projected to Reach $48.84 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Network Access Control Market was valued at USD 5.43 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 48.84 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 24.66% over the forecast period.

The global network access control market is growing significantly driven by increasing cybersecurity threats widespread adoption of BYOD and remote working rapid growth of IoT devices and organizations’ move towards zero trust security architectures for dynamic and continuous enforcement of access policies. NAC solutions provide organisations with comprehensive visibility of all devices requesting network access and enforce security policy compliance before granting access and ongoing monitoring of connected devices for compliance drift. Cisco introduced AI-powered device profiling and behavioural analytics enhancements to its Identity Services Engine in 2024 allowing automated policy enforcement based on real-time device risk scoring.





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AI-Powered Autonomous Policy Management and OT Network Security Convergence to Augment Market Expansion Globally

AI driven autonomous NAC policy management with machine learning with device classification, risk scoring and automated policy recommendation capability providing qualitative improvement over manual policy management that cannot scale to modern enterprise device populations. As traditional air-gapped industrial networks connect to enterprise IT, operational technology network security convergence creates new NAC requirements, with each manufacturing facility, utility operator and healthcare system connecting OT to enterprise IT creating structured procurement sustaining long-term market expansion globally.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component, Software Dominated the Market; Services Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

Software accounted for the largest share of the market by revenue at 52% in 2025 driven by the authentication engine intelligence and device profiling sophistication provided by Cisco ISE, Forescout Platform, Aruba ClearPass, and FortiNAC. Services are expected to have the largest CAGR during the period 2026-2035 attributed to the complexity of NAC deployment, such as network integration, authentication configuration, and compliance workflow design, outside the internal IT capability of most enterprises globally.

By Deployment Mode, On-Premise Dominated the Market; Cloud Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

In 2025, on-premise was the largest revenue generating category at 55% owing to the demand for on-premise is driven by data sovereignty requirements of regulated industries, HIPAA, PCI DSS, and government classified network mandates where cloud delivery presents compliance complications. Cloud deployment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 25.83% during 2026–2035, fueled by cloud-native SASE architectures and distributed hybrid workforces requiring consistent access policy enforcement irrespective of the user’s location globally.

By Organization Size, Large Enterprises Dominated the Market; SMEs Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

Large enterprises captured the largest share of around 61% of the revenue in 2025, due to extensive regulated data assets, complex multi-vendor network infrastructure and financial capacity for enterprise-grade NAC platforms. The SMEs segment is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the elimination of capital expenditure barriers due to cloud-based NAC subscription pricing and cyber insurance policy requirements mandating network access visibility as mandatory security controls globally.

By Industry Vertical, BFSI Dominated the Market; IT & Telecom Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

BFSI had the largest revenue share in 2025 at nearly 24% as PCI DSS, SOX, GLBA and national banking cybersecurity frameworks led to the highest per-enterprise NAC spend of any vertical. IT & Telecom is expected to register the highest CAGR of 27.38% during the forecast period of 2026-2035 due to high growth of data traffic, dynamic device management at scale and the rollout of 5G networks is generating new connected device access policy requirements globally.

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Regional Insights:

North America held the largest share of the global market for network access control in 2025 on account of the presence of sophisticated enterprise IT infrastructure, stringent federal mandates on cybersecurity, and commercial concentration of key providers of NAC platforms. Cisco, Forescout, Aruba, Fortinet, IBM and Broadcom enterprise procurement relationships, regional leadership in North America, represent approximately 87.4% of revenues.

The U.S. Network Access Control Market was valued at around USD 1.45 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 13.05 Billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 24.62%. CISA’s zero trust mandate for federal civilian agencies, SEC cybersecurity disclosure requirements, and HIPAA security rule enforcement are driving layered compliance environments that are fueling extraordinary market growth.

The Europe Network Access Control Market is projected to reach USD 1.67 Billion by 2025 from USD 4.89 Billion in 2035, at a CAGR of 11.36%. In Europe, the market is driven by GDPR access management requirements, the NIS2 Directive’s expanded network security requirements, and EU Cybersecurity Act certification schemes that provide structured regulatory incentives for NAC investment across Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and the Netherlands.

Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing regional market with a CAGR of 26.57% driven by China’s expanding digital economy, India’s strengthening cybersecurity regulations, investment in Japan’s critical infrastructure protection, and ASEAN’s digital transformation leading to new and upgrade NAC procurement. Investments in enterprise network security and government critical information infrastructure protection mandates through 2035 represent approximately 44.8% of Asia Pacific revenues.

Key Companies:

Cisco Systems Inc.

Forescout Technologies Inc.

Aruba Networks

Fortinet Inc.

IBM Corporation

Broadcom Inc.

ManageEngine

VMware Inc.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Extreme Networks Inc.

Portnox Ltd.

Bradford Networks

Auconet GmbH

Genian

Pulse Secure

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Zscaler Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Recent Developments:

2025: Hewlett Packard Enterprise completed its USD 14 billion acquisition of Juniper Networks, combining Mist AI with HPE Aruba's NAC portfolio for an AI-native unified networking and security platform.

2024: Cisco Systems launched AI-powered device profiling and behavioural analytics enhancements to Identity Services Engine enabling automated real-time device risk-score-based policy enforcement.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

NAC Platform & Device Profiling Performance Metrics – helps you understand adoption trends across software, hardware, and agentless profiling categories along with improvements in device visibility, policy enforcement accuracy, and compliance monitoring across enterprise deployments globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across software, hardware, and agentless profiling categories along with improvements in device visibility, policy enforcement accuracy, and compliance monitoring across enterprise deployments globally. Zero Trust & Cloud NAC Adoption Metrics – helps you evaluate ZTNA framework integration investment, cloud-delivered NAC deployment patterns, SASE architecture adoption, and hybrid workforce access control competitive positioning globally.

– helps you evaluate ZTNA framework integration investment, cloud-delivered NAC deployment patterns, SASE architecture adoption, and hybrid workforce access control competitive positioning globally. IoT & OT Network Security Convergence Metrics – helps you analyze IoT device profiling investment, OT network access control adoption, industrial network security convergence trends, and agentless visibility platform development across diverse enterprise verticals globally.

– helps you analyze IoT device profiling investment, OT network access control adoption, industrial network security convergence trends, and agentless visibility platform development across diverse enterprise verticals globally. Regulatory Compliance & Sector-Specific Metrics – helps you uncover BFSI, healthcare, and government compliance-driven NAC investment trends and procurement patterns across regulated network security verticals globally.

– helps you uncover BFSI, healthcare, and government compliance-driven NAC investment trends and procurement patterns across regulated network security verticals globally. SME Cloud NAC & Managed Service Metrics – helps you identify growth in cloud NAC subscription adoption, managed security service outsourcing, and cyber insurance-driven access control investment across SME organizations globally.

– helps you identify growth in cloud NAC subscription adoption, managed security service outsourcing, and cyber insurance-driven access control investment across SME organizations globally. Competitive Landscape & NAC Expansion Metrics – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on AI platform capability, OT security integration, and geographic enterprise footprint globally.

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