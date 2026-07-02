TSplus Redesigns its License Portal to Make Software License Management Simple

[Lyon, France; 02.07.26] TSplus introduces its redesigned TSplus License Portal, a modern solution for software license management for customers, IT professionals and resellers worldwide. Built on user feedback and modern usability standards, the new portal streamlines everyday license administration while laying the foundation for even more powerful management capabilities.

The redesigned interface replaces numerous legacy pages with a unified, intuitive workflow that makes it easier to view, activate and manage TSplus software licenses. Whether managing a single deployment or hundreds of customer environments, users benefit from improved navigation, advanced filtering and a significantly smoother user experience.

A Faster and Smarter Way to Manage TSplus Software Licenses

The new TSplus License Portal is designed to reduce time spent on administrative tasks while improving visibility across software licenses and support subscriptions.

Among the key enhancements already available are:

A modernized interface that consolidates multiple license management pages into a more streamlined experience.

Improved filtering and navigation for faster access to license information.

License version visibility directly within the portal.

A new Reset Rehost option available to resellers for licenses covered by a valid Updates & Support subscription.

option available to resellers for licenses covered by a valid Updates & Support subscription. A simpler process for creating and managing licenses and support coverage.





"Our goal was not simply to redesign the interface, but to reimagine the entire software license management experience," said the TSplus development team. "Every enhancement has been shaped by user feedback, helping us make everyday administrative tasks faster, clearer and more efficient."

Continuous Improvements Driven by User Feedback

The redesigned portal marks the first step in the ongoing evolution of the TSplus licensing ecosystem. Additional features currently under development include:

Bulk actions for managing multiple licenses simultaneously.

Co-terming capabilities to simplify subscription renewals.

A tighter integration between licenses and Updates & Support to simplify upgrades and migrations even further.

Improved visibility of automatic renewal options.

As with every major TSplus development, customer and partner feedback remains central to shaping future improvements. Users are invited to explore the new portal, share their suggestions through the TSplus Insights platform, and follow the progress of submitted ideas in real time on our Feedback and Roadmap page.

The new TSplus License Portal is available now:

A Valuable Tool for TSplus Partners

The redesigned License Portal is especially valuable for TSplus resellers and IT service providers managing multiple customer licenses on a daily basis. It complements the many advantages of the TSplus Partner Program, which provides partners with dedicated pricing, sales resources, technical support, marketing tools and early access to new developments.

Organizations seeking to expand their business with TSplus can learn more and apply to become an official TSplus reseller via the Partner page.

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About TSplus – Make IT simple.

TSplus is a global software company providing secure, cost-effective solutions for Remote Access, Remote Support, Server Security and application delivery. Serving more than 500,000 businesses in over 140 countries, TSplus empowers organizations of all sizes to securely access their applications and IT infrastructure from anywhere while making it simple. Learn more at https://tsplus.net/.