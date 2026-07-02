DP World and MRS Logística Launch New Multimodal Agri-Export Corridor in Brazil

SANTOS, Brazil, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World and MRS Logística, one of Brazil’s largest freight rail operators, have launched a multimodal logistics solution connecting Brazil’s Central-West region to the Port of Santos, creating a more efficient and sustainable export route for agricultural exports including cotton, beans, sesame, sugar, and other commodities.

The new solution combines road, rail, and port operations into a single integrated logistics flow. Cargo moves from production in Brazil’s Central-West region to REDEX facilities (Special Customs Clearance Facilities for Exports) in Suzano, Jundiaí, and Paulínia, where it is containerized and transferred by rail to DP World’s terminal at the Port of Santos for export.

The integrated model provides exporters with a more reliable and competitive route to international markets while reducing pressure on key highway corridors and limiting reliance on long-haul road transport.

By shifting the long-distance leg of the journey to rail, the solution can cut greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80% compared to road transport. Each container train also removes approximately 40 trucks from the road, helping reduce congestion and improve overall efficiency. The operation gives exporters greater predictability, increased storage flexibility, guaranteed cargo acceptance at the port, and transport capacity of up to 84 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) per trip.

Fabio Siccherino, CEO of DP World in Brazil, said: “Brazil's agribusiness sector depends on efficient access to global markets. This integrated solution provides exporters with a more competitive and sustainable path to market. By connecting inland production regions with rail and port operations under one model, we are helping customers reduce complexity, improve supply chain predictability, and move exports more sustainably and efficiently.”

Marco Dornelas, Commercial Manager at MRS Logística, said: “Our rail expertise, combined with DP World’s state-of-the-art port infrastructure, enables Brazilian producers to reach global markets more quickly, cost-effectively, and in an environmentally responsible manner.”

The initiative supports the continued growth of Brazil’s agribusiness sector while addressing increasing demand for more efficient and sustainable logistics corridors connecting inland production regions to export gateways.

The initiative builds on DP World’s broader strategy to strengthen multimodal logistics solutions in Brazil and increase rail participation in the country’s logistics network. The company operates a cellulose logistics complex in Santos that integrates warehousing, rail connectivity, and port services through its long-standing partnership with Suzano.

DP World is advancing an agreement with Rumo to develop a new grain and fertilizer terminal at the Port of Santos. Expected to be completed in 2027, the facility will have annual capacity of up to 12.5 million tonnes and will integrate rail access directly into port operations, further strengthening connectivity between Brazil’s inland production regions and global markets.

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Melina Vissat, Head of Communications

M: (+1) 704-605-6159

E: melina.vissat@dpworld.com

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d33ac76d-ec68-4ebd-a623-cca05e3afea6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a3ebcd0-7c0f-49bc-a94e-b1abf348d998