WhipNash Launches Hummer EV Giveaway Supporting Animals, Veterans, and Families

Nashville, TN, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WhipNash, a new exotic and luxury car rental company serving Nashville and Middle Tennessee, today announced the launch of its Hummer EV Giveaway, giving eligible participants the opportunity to win a 2025 GMC Hummer EV while helping support three organizations serving animals, veterans, children, and grieving families.

The giveaway launches alongside WhipNash’s entrance into the Nashville market. The company offers a curated fleet of exotic cars, luxury SUVs, premium electric vehicles, and statement vehicles with white-glove, valet-style delivery to Nashville International Airport, hotels, homes, events, and other approved locations throughout the Nashville area.

Through the giveaway campaign, WhipNash is combining the excitement of an attention-grabbing grand prize with an opportunity to bring greater awareness and support to three causes:

The ASPCA

Wounded Warrior Project

The Luke Alan Foundation

A portion of applicable proceeds associated with the campaign will support the three organizations.

“We wanted the launch of WhipNash to represent more than premium vehicles and unforgettable Nashville experiences,” the WhipNash Team said. “This giveaway gives us an opportunity to create an exciting moment for one winner while supporting organizations whose work makes a meaningful difference for animals, veterans, children, and families.”

Protecting Vulnerable Animals

The ASPCA works to help protect vulnerable animals and prevent cruelty throughout the United States. Its efforts include animal rescue, advocacy, shelter support, and programs intended to improve the lives of animals in communities across the country.

WhipNash selected the ASPCA as one of the campaign’s supported organizations to recognize the importance of protecting animals that depend on people and organizations to advocate for their safety and well-being.

Standing With Wounded Warriors

Wounded Warrior Project provides programs and services for wounded, ill, and injured veterans and the families who stand beside them. Its work addresses areas such as mental health, physical wellness, peer connection, career support, financial well-being, and long-term independence.

By including Wounded Warrior Project in the campaign, WhipNash is recognizing veterans and military families whose sacrifice and service continue long after active duty ends.

Honoring Little Lives

The Luke Alan Foundation was created to honor the life and memory of Luke Alan while helping families facing the loss of a child.

The foundation provides scholarships, supports grieving families, and partners with Owlet to provide Smart Socks to parents. Its work is centered on preserving Luke Alan’s memory by creating hope, comfort, and practical support for other families.

“The three organizations represent different causes, but they share a commitment to helping those who need someone standing beside them,” the WhipNash Team said. “We are proud to highlight their work as part of this campaign.”

A Giveaway Built Around the WhipNash Experience

The Hummer EV Giveaway reflects the bold, memorable experience WhipNash was created to provide. The 2025 GMC Hummer EV combines electric performance, unmistakable design, advanced technology, and the kind of presence that turns an ordinary arrival into an event.

Eligible participants can earn entries through qualifying campaign purchases, subject to the terms and conditions contained in the Official Rules. Promotional entry multipliers may also be offered during designated periods throughout the campaign.

A free alternative method of entry is available. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Eligibility requirements, entry periods, prize details, and other conditions are provided in the giveaway’s Official Rules.

About WhipNash

WhipNash is an exotic and luxury car rental company based in Nashville, Tennessee. The company offers a curated fleet of high-end vehicles with white-glove, valet-style delivery to Nashville International Airport, hotels, homes, events, and approved locations throughout the Nashville area. WhipNash serves visitors, residents, business travelers, event planners, production teams, and anyone looking to make their Nashville experience unforgettable.

Press Inquiries

Email: support@whipnash.com

Phone: +1 615-913-5645

Address: 222 2nd Ave S, STE 1700, Nashville, TN 37201

Web: https://whipnash.com/

Press Kit: Available at https://whipnash.com/press