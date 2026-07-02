Combined Arms Marks America250 as Official Supporting Partner, Launches New Food Distribution for Fort Bend County Military Families

Houston, TX, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the United States prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary on July 4, 2026, Combined Arms, the nation's most effective closed-loop referral network for veterans, service members, and military families, is proud to serve as an official Supporting Partner of America250, the national nonpartisan initiative working to engage every American in celebrating and commemorating the Semiquincentennial. The Houston-based nonprofit is marking the milestone not only with partnership but with action: a new monthly food distribution for military-connected families launching July 13 in Fort Bend County, Texas.

“America’s story is inseparable from the story of those who served it. Across 250 years, veterans have been central to everything this country has built. Right now, in communities across Texas and the nation, they deserve a system of support that matches the service they gave,” said Mike Hutchings, CEO of Combined Arms and U.S. Army veteran. “That is what Combined Arms was created to do. We are honored to stand alongside America250 in marking this milestone, and even more honored to be doing the work that makes the next 250 years better for those who defend it.”

A NEW CHAPTER IN FORT BEND COUNTY

Beginning Monday, July 13, 2026, Combined Arms will launch a free monthly food distribution for veterans, service members, and military families in Fort Bend County. The distribution will take place on the second Monday of every month from 4-6 p.m. at Parkway Fellowship, 27043 FM 1093, Richmond, Texas 77406.

The program is a collaborative effort between Combined Arms, the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center, CHRISTUS Health US Family Health Plan, Family Hope, Parkway Fellowship, and MAD for Vets: six organizations bringing together resources, facilities, and community ties to ensure military-connected families in the region have consistent access to essential goods and a connection to broader support services.

The Fort Bend County launch reflects the Combined Arms model in action, building local networks that address immediate needs while serving as a gateway to long-term resources including employment, mental health care, housing, and benefits navigation.

VOLUNTEERS POWERING COMMUNITY IMPACT

The Fort Bend launch builds on sustained community presence across Texas. From January through June 2026, volunteers supported six monthly food distribution sites and four VetConnect events through the Texas Veterans Network powered by Combined Arms (TVN).

VetConnect events were held at Fort Hood, Alvin College, Fleet Week, and a May 4 community event. They are free resource fairs where veterans and military families can connect with employers, service providers, and support organizations in one place. Together, the food distributions and VetConnect events represented approximately 800 volunteer engagements and more than 2,900 volunteer hours, reflecting what it looks like when communities show up consistently for those who served.

“These are not one-time events. They are recurring touchpoints,” said Mia Garcia, TVN executive director and U.S. Marine Corps veteran. “Every distribution, every VetConnect, is a place where a veteran can walk in with a need and walk out with a next step. That continuity matters. It builds trust, and trust is what makes the broader network work.”

250 YEARS OF SERVICE, ONE NETWORK TO SUPPORT IT

Combined Arms was founded in 2015 on a principle drawn directly from military doctrine: different forces, working in coordination, achieve more than any one of them could alone. That principle is embedded in everything from the organization’s technology platform to its community partnerships, and it is at the heart of its America250 partnership.

As an official Supporting Partner, Combined Arms joins a national community of organizations committed to making the Semiquincentennial meaningful, not just as a celebration but as a commitment to the people who made America’s 250 years possible. Learn more at america250.org and read more from Combined Arms at combinedarms.us/blog/america250 .

“America’s 250th anniversary is an opportunity to honor the service and sacrifice of the men and women who have helped shape our nation’s history,” said Jen Condon, Executive Vice President of America250. “Combined Arms’ commitment to supporting veterans, service members, and military families through direct community impact reflects the spirit of service at the heart of the Semiquincentennial, and we’re proud to partner with them in this effort.”

America250 is the national nonpartisan initiative working to engage every American in celebrating and commemorating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. They are inviting individuals, organizations, and communities to take part through a national calendar of events, service and giving initiatives, and local programming. As a Supporting Partner, Combined Arms joins that effort with a focus on the men and women whose service made these 250 years possible. Watch the veterans of Combined Arms reflect on what this milestone means to them.

ABOUT COMBINED ARMS

Combined Arms is a national nonprofit founded and led by veterans, operating the nation’s most effective closed-loop referral network for veterans, service members, and military families. Using proprietary technology, Combined Arms connects the military community with more than 300 vetted partner organizations across all 50 states and two territories. Since 2015, the organization has connected more than 100,000 individuals, generated $603 million in economic impact, and maintains a 26-hour average response time. Combined Arms is highlighted by the American Enterprise Institute and the Milken Institute as the national model for veteran services, holds active contracts with Texas, South Carolina, and New York City, and is an official Supporting Partner of America250.

Combined, We Thrive.

combinedarms.us | @CombinedArmsUS | info@combinedarms.us | 844-489-VETS

Attachments