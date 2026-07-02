2026 Morgan and Peace Dollar Reverse Proof Coins Available on July 9

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will begin accepting orders for the 2026 Morgan Reverse Proof Silver Dollar and 2026 Peace Reverse Proof Silver Dollar on Thursday, July 9 at noon EDT. There is a household order limit of 10 per product option for the first 24 hours from the on-sale date and time. The production limit for each coin is 250,000.

The Morgan and Peace Dollars remain two of the most iconic coins in American history, symbolizing the Nation’s growth, strength, and enduring hope. To commemorate the semiquincentennial of America’s founding, these special one-year 2026 issues feature the dual dates “1776 ~ 2026” along with a unique Liberty Bell privy mark bearing the numeral “250,” honoring 250 years of American independence.

The Morgan Dollar was designed by Mint Chief Engraver George T. Morgan (1845-1925) and was minted from 1878 to 1904, and again in 1921. This iconic silver dollar represented the country’s westward expansion and industrial development in the late 19th century. Introduced in 1921 to replace the Morgan Dollar, and minted until 1935, the Peace Dollar designed by Anthony de Francisci (1887–1964) marked peace between the U.S. and Germany and symbolized the country’s coming of age as an international power, while recognizing the sacrifices made by its citizens in World War I.

Priced at $173 each, the 2026 Morgan and Peace Dollars are struck at the Philadelphia Mint in 99.9% fine silver and feature a classic reeded edge. Each coin is carefully encapsulated and presented in an elegant blue presentation box with a decorative sleeve and an accompanying Certificate of Authenticity.

Customers can sign up for “Remind Me” alerts for each individual product listed above and explore additional Morgan and Peace Silver Dollar offerings from the United States Mint.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Additional Resources

Sign up to receive United States Mint electronic product notifications, news releases, public statements, and the monthly educational newsletters, Coins Online and Lessons That Make Cents.