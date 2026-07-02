Steelworkers Humanity Fund contributes $20,000 to support Venezuelan earthquake survivors

TORONTO, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the recent catastrophic earthquakes in Venezuela, the Steelworkers Humanity Fund (SHF) is donating $20,000 to the Canadian Red Cross to get help to those affected as quickly as possible.

Last week, two of the biggest earthquakes in Latin America's modern history hit Venezuela, about 160 kilometres west of the capital Caracas, leaving a trail of destruction, victims in the hundreds and thousands still unaccounted for.

The SHF’s contribution to the Canadian Red Cross will support survivors of the Venezuelan earthquakes through immediate relief, recovery efforts, resilience and preparedness activities for future events in the affected and surrounding areas.

“In disasters like this, we are in a race against time to get support to people who have lost loved ones, homes and access to basic necessities,” said Marty Warren, USW National Director for Canada and President of the Steelworkers Humanity Fund.

“Steelworkers are proud to stand in solidarity with communities in Venezuela and to support the Red Cross in delivering urgent relief where it is needed most,” Warren said.

Anyone wishing to support relief efforts can donate through the Canadian Red Cross Venezuela Earthquakes Appeal. Such donations will be matched by the Government of Canada, until July 14, 2026, to a maximum of $2 million. Every $1 donated by individuals will become $2 to support people most affected by the earthquakes.

Founded in 1985, the Steelworkers Humanity Fund is a registered charitable organization focused on international development and emergency assistance, while also supporting communities across Canada. Contributions come primarily from USW members through collective agreement provisions, with some employers matching these contributions.

Media Contacts:

Marty Warren, President, Steelworkers Humanity Fund, 416-544-5951

Guillaume Charbonneau, Executive Director, Steelworkers Humanity Fund, 416-544-5944, gcharbonneau@usw.ca

Denis St. Pierre, USW Communications, 647-522-1630, dstpierre@usw.ca