Pepper Lunch Celebrates World Pepper Rice Day with Buy One, Get One Free Beef Pepper Rice on July 3

IRVINE, Calif., July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepper Lunch, the Japanese-born experiential fast-casual restaurant known for its signature sizzling iron plate dining experience, today announced the return of World Pepper Rice Day, a global celebration honoring the iconic Beef Pepper Rice dish that launched the brand more than 30 years ago.

On Friday, July 3, participating Pepper Lunch restaurants around the world will offer Buy One, Get One Free Beef Pepper Rice for one day only, celebrating the dish that has helped make Pepper Lunch one of Asia’s most recognized restaurant brands with more than 570 restaurants across 17 countries.

Served on Pepper Lunch’s patented 500-degree iron plate, Beef Pepper Rice features Certified Angus Beef, rice, sweet corn, green onions, signature pepper paste and freshly cracked black pepper. Guests season, sauce and finish cooking the dish themselves at the table, creating an interactive dining experience that remains unlike anything else in the fast-casual category.

“World Pepper Rice Day is our opportunity to celebrate the dish that introduced millions of guests around the world to the Pepper Lunch experience,” said Troy Hooper, CEO of Pepper Lunch. “Whether you’re enjoying Beef Pepper Rice for the first time or the hundredth, it’s a celebration of the quality ingredients, interactive dining experience and global community that have made Pepper Lunch a beloved brand for more than three decades.”

Participating U.S. restaurants include locations in California, Arizona, Texas and Hawaii, joining hundreds of Pepper Lunch restaurants throughout Asia and around the world in celebrating World Pepper Rice Day.

Participating U.S. locations include:

California

2750 Alton Pkwy., #101, Irvine

509 Spectrum Center Dr., Irvine

6 W. Main St., Alhambra

11632 South St., #103, Artesia

Arizona

947 S. Mill Ave., Tempe

2945 W. Dove Valley Rd., Phoenix

Texas

9180 Warren Pkwy., Suite #150, Frisco



Hawaii

930 Valkenburgh St., Honolulu



Guests are encouraged to visit participating restaurants on July 3 to take advantage of the limited-time offer while experiencing the signature sizzling iron plate that has become synonymous with the Pepper Lunch brand.

Offer valid for dine-in only on July 3, 2026, at participating U.S. Pepper Lunch locations. Buy one Beef Pepper Rice and receive one Beef Pepper Rice of equal or lesser value free. Not valid on Jumbo Beef Pepper Rice, online ordering or third-party delivery. Additional restrictions may apply.

About Pepper Lunch

The original fast-casual Japanese D-I-Y teppan restaurant, Pepper Lunch was founded in 1994 by one of Japan’s most famous chefs and entrepreneurs who wanted to introduce affordable premium steaks with quality ingredients served on a sizzling iron plate. With more than 570 locations across 17 countries, Pepper Lunch proudly offers quality, tasty, and affordable meals sourced from the finest ingredients and paired with an unforgettable dining experience.

Media Contact

Joshua Levitt

PR for Pepper Lunch

josh@fikacollective.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9bb9e143-c147-43fb-a9c1-5a680623ca81