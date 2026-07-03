



DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepeto, the new crypto built on Ethereum, is now days from a Binance listing, an exchange debut large enough to put a quiet crypto presale on every headline overnight, and $10.37 million raised before a single token reaches the open market shows exactly where the serious capital already moved.



Pepeto is solving the exact problem Cardano has spent years chasing without getting there, and that explains how despite the bullish Cardano price target explained below, ADA holders are actively rotating their capital into this presale. The question is why, and what sits below could shift how you view both projects.

Pepeto Gets Closer to Binance as the Cardano Price Points to Where Serious Capital Is Heading

Pepeto's Binance debut is working through its final checks as every tool moves toward going live, and reports point to a public reveal dropping just hours before trading opens, so the crypto presale pricing window is narrower than most people realize.

ADA now shows bullish triggers that have been absent all cycle, but the honest question is whether those signals are strong enough by themselves. Cardano trades at $0.16, up 6% after whale wallets grew their ADA share from 37.66% to 38.13% in June per CoinMarketCap , but the coin still sits 95% below its $3.10 all-time high and years of promised utility have not closed that gap. The Van Rossem hard fork could activate between July 3 and July 23, Grayscale filed for a spot ETF called GADA, and the eligibility window opens August 9 per CoinDesk , so the calendar looks full, but ADA has carried promising setups before and delivered very little from them.



And here is the hard truth. Even if Cardano hits $0.57, the highest institutional target on the table, that is a 3.7x from here, so $5,000 today becomes about $18,500 if every single piece falls into place. A decent return, but not one that reshapes how someone lives. That gap is why the same buyers tracking ADA for the bounce are putting real capital into Pepeto, the crypto presale that crossed $10.37 million with a full DeFi platform already built, the kind of working utility ADA has been promising for years but Pepeto actually shipped, and analysts project 100x on listing day.

Ethereum Based Crypto Pepeto: Real Products Combined with the Viral Energy That Moves Markets

This new crypto reaches well past its products ( Full Layout On Official Website ), because what shifts the full picture is the viral side, and you can see it across every platform. Telegram channels keep adding thousands every day, copycat tokens keep launching under the Pepeto name each week, and journalists who ignored the project two months ago now cover it because their followers will not stop asking. That same progression ran right before Shiba Inu blindsided everyone in 2020. One wallet put $8,000 into SHIB and sat on $5.7 billion at the peak according to Coinbase, and a $1,000 position grew past $1 billion when SHIB reached a $41 billion valuation without a single working product behind it. Pepeto is making a clear case of a historical Breakout this year.

Conclusion



Despite the bullish Cardano price target, Crypto news coverage this week keeps highlighting whales rotating capital out of Cardano and into this Pepeto presale. These wallets understand the Cardano returns a reliable 3x to 5x across years of patience, but this Ethereum based crypto returns far larger multiples from crypto presale pricing to listing in a matter of weeks.

The only question left is not whether this new crypto belongs in a portfolio. That answer is obvious once you line up the evidence. The real question is the size of the position going into this crypto presale before the listing, because that number alone decides how large the return gets, and if history with early Dogecoin and Shiba Inu buyers taught anything, the only regret presale holders carry is that they did not buy more, but that is still a far better problem than never buying at all.



Lock In Your Pepeto Crypto Presale Entry Before the Binance Listing

FAQs

What is the highest Cardano price target for 2026?

The top institutional forecast puts ADA at $0.57 by year end, but that is only a 3.7x from current levels, which is why experienced holders are pairing it with the Pepeto presale for larger multiples.

Why is Pepeto the top new crypto presale of this cycle?

Pepeto is widely voted as the top new crypto presale because every presale in crypto history that combined this level of viral energy with a working exchange behind it, delivered returns that turned small positions into generational money.