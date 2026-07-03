Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: Foresight Group Holdings Limited Foresight Group Holdings Limited

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
03 July 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its current share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:26 June 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:15,617
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):398.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):411.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):404.998303


Date of purchase:29 June 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:50,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):422.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):432.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):431.937760


Date of purchase:30 June 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:22,127
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):433.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):436.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):435.626203


Date of purchase:01 July 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:31,471
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):428.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):441.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):437.297083


Date of purchase:02 July 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:14,594
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):438.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):446.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):443.467589

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the current Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 6,359,382 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 111,640,105 have voting rights and 4,707,698 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
420408.00026/06/2026 08:14:59LSE  
280408.00026/06/2026 08:14:59LSE  
212407.50026/06/2026 08:43:10LSE  
627405.50026/06/2026 08:47:43LSE  
240405.50026/06/2026 09:04:59LSE  
238405.50026/06/2026 09:52:09LSE  
751405.00026/06/2026 09:52:09LSE  
674402.00026/06/2026 10:54:17LSE  
224401.00026/06/2026 11:00:40LSE  
410402.00026/06/2026 11:13:12LSE  
155401.50026/06/2026 12:15:27LSE  
138401.50026/06/2026 12:15:27LSE  
243401.50026/06/2026 12:15:27LSE  
339400.50026/06/2026 12:17:45LSE  
529398.50026/06/2026 12:40:15LSE  
1399.00026/06/2026 13:19:18LSE  
212399.00026/06/2026 13:19:37LSE  
265399.50026/06/2026 13:21:05LSE  
971401.00026/06/2026 14:18:52LSE  
1071401.00026/06/2026 14:18:52LSE  
570400.50026/06/2026 14:19:03LSE  
1158400.50026/06/2026 14:19:03LSE  
605406.00026/06/2026 15:18:54LSE  
166406.00026/06/2026 15:18:55LSE  
153406.00026/06/2026 15:18:55LSE  
306406.00026/06/2026 15:35:41LSE  
736407.50026/06/2026 15:49:23LSE  
400409.00026/06/2026 16:25:02LSE  
351409.00026/06/2026 16:25:02LSE  
7409.00026/06/2026 16:25:02LSE  
181410.50026/06/2026 16:26:50LSE  
35410.50026/06/2026 16:26:50LSE  
400411.50026/06/2026 16:29:30LSE  
549411.50026/06/2026 16:29:40LSE  
400411.50026/06/2026 16:29:40LSE  
400411.50026/06/2026 16:29:40LSE  
400411.50026/06/2026 16:29:51LSE  
400411.50026/06/2026 16:29:51LSE  
400411.50026/06/2026 16:29:51LSE  
400422.00029/06/2026 08:04:41LSE  
768422.00029/06/2026 08:04:41LSE  
400431.00029/06/2026 16:05:12LSE  
400431.00029/06/2026 16:05:12LSE  
400431.00029/06/2026 16:05:12LSE  
400431.00029/06/2026 16:05:12LSE  
400431.00029/06/2026 16:05:12LSE  
400431.00029/06/2026 16:05:12LSE  
400431.00029/06/2026 16:05:12LSE  
400431.00029/06/2026 16:05:12LSE  
400431.00029/06/2026 16:05:12LSE  
400431.00029/06/2026 16:05:12LSE  
400431.00029/06/2026 16:05:12LSE  
400432.00029/06/2026 16:09:12LSE  
400432.00029/06/2026 16:09:12LSE  
400432.00029/06/2026 16:09:12LSE  
400432.00029/06/2026 16:09:12LSE  
400432.00029/06/2026 16:09:12LSE  
400432.00029/06/2026 16:09:12LSE  
400432.00029/06/2026 16:09:12LSE  
400432.00029/06/2026 16:09:12LSE  
400432.00029/06/2026 16:09:12LSE  
400432.00029/06/2026 16:09:12LSE  
400432.00029/06/2026 16:09:12LSE  
400432.00029/06/2026 16:09:12LSE  
400432.00029/06/2026 16:09:12LSE  
397432.00029/06/2026 16:09:12LSE  
3432.00029/06/2026 16:09:12LSE  
397432.00029/06/2026 16:09:12LSE  
400432.00029/06/2026 16:09:12LSE  
400432.00029/06/2026 16:09:12LSE  
400432.00029/06/2026 16:09:12LSE  
400432.00029/06/2026 16:09:12LSE  
400432.00029/06/2026 16:09:12LSE  
400432.00029/06/2026 16:09:12LSE  
400432.00029/06/2026 16:09:12LSE  
400432.00029/06/2026 16:09:12LSE  
400432.00029/06/2026 16:09:12LSE  
400432.00029/06/2026 16:09:12LSE  
400432.00029/06/2026 16:09:12LSE  
400432.00029/06/2026 16:09:12LSE  
400432.00029/06/2026 16:09:12LSE  
400432.00029/06/2026 16:09:12LSE  
400432.00029/06/2026 16:09:12LSE  
400432.00029/06/2026 16:09:12LSE  
43432.00029/06/2026 16:09:12LSE  
914431.50029/06/2026 16:09:12LSE  
1078431.50029/06/2026 16:09:12LSE  
400431.50029/06/2026 16:09:56LSE  
386431.50029/06/2026 16:09:56LSE  
191432.00029/06/2026 16:10:10LSE  
191432.00029/06/2026 16:10:10LSE  
101432.00029/06/2026 16:10:10LSE  
17432.00029/06/2026 16:10:10LSE  
499432.50029/06/2026 16:10:33LSE  
173432.50029/06/2026 16:10:33LSE  
178432.50029/06/2026 16:10:33LSE  
400432.50029/06/2026 16:10:33LSE  
400432.50029/06/2026 16:10:33LSE  
17432.50029/06/2026 16:10:33LSE  
383432.50029/06/2026 16:10:34LSE  
400432.50029/06/2026 16:10:35LSE  
400432.50029/06/2026 16:10:35LSE  
400432.50029/06/2026 16:10:35LSE  
296432.50029/06/2026 16:10:35LSE  
104432.50029/06/2026 16:10:36LSE  
332432.50029/06/2026 16:10:36LSE  
68432.50029/06/2026 16:10:36LSE  
332432.50029/06/2026 16:10:36LSE  
400432.50029/06/2026 16:10:36LSE  
400432.50029/06/2026 16:10:36LSE  
400432.50029/06/2026 16:10:44LSE  
440432.50029/06/2026 16:10:44LSE  
360432.50029/06/2026 16:10:44LSE  
400432.50029/06/2026 16:10:44LSE  
360432.50029/06/2026 16:10:44LSE  
400432.50029/06/2026 16:10:44LSE  
320432.50029/06/2026 16:10:44LSE  
400432.50029/06/2026 16:10:44LSE  
320432.50029/06/2026 16:10:44LSE  
375432.50029/06/2026 16:10:44LSE  
25432.50029/06/2026 16:10:47LSE  
400432.50029/06/2026 16:10:51LSE  
800432.50029/06/2026 16:10:51LSE  
400432.50029/06/2026 16:10:52LSE  
400432.50029/06/2026 16:10:52LSE  
400432.50029/06/2026 16:10:52LSE  
400432.50029/06/2026 16:10:52LSE  
400432.50029/06/2026 16:10:52LSE  
400432.50029/06/2026 16:10:52LSE  
400432.50029/06/2026 16:10:52LSE  
400432.50029/06/2026 16:10:52LSE  
400432.50029/06/2026 16:10:52LSE  
400432.50029/06/2026 16:10:52LSE  
122432.50029/06/2026 16:10:57LSE  
259432.50029/06/2026 16:11:05LSE  
141432.50029/06/2026 16:11:05LSE  
236432.50029/06/2026 16:11:05LSE  
229432.50029/06/2026 16:11:05LSE  
171432.50029/06/2026 16:11:05LSE  
109432.50029/06/2026 16:11:05LSE  
280432.50029/06/2026 16:11:05LSE  
120432.50029/06/2026 16:11:05LSE  
160432.50029/06/2026 16:11:05LSE  
84432.50029/06/2026 16:11:05LSE  
280432.50029/06/2026 16:11:05LSE  
36432.50029/06/2026 16:11:05LSE  
185432.50029/06/2026 16:11:05LSE  
221432.50029/06/2026 16:11:05LSE  
179432.50029/06/2026 16:11:05LSE  
42432.50029/06/2026 16:11:05LSE  
280432.50029/06/2026 16:11:05LSE  
120432.50029/06/2026 16:11:05LSE  
160432.50029/06/2026 16:11:05LSE  
369432.50029/06/2026 16:11:20LSE  
284432.50029/06/2026 16:13:57LSE  
400432.50029/06/2026 16:13:57LSE  
400432.50029/06/2026 16:22:41LSE  
91432.50029/06/2026 16:22:41LSE  
846432.50029/06/2026 16:22:41LSE  
400432.50029/06/2026 16:22:41LSE  
400432.50029/06/2026 16:22:41LSE  
178432.50029/06/2026 16:22:41LSE  
222432.50029/06/2026 16:22:41LSE  
3432.50029/06/2026 16:22:41LSE  
400432.50029/06/2026 16:22:41LSE  
400432.50029/06/2026 16:22:41LSE  
400432.50029/06/2026 16:22:41LSE  
400432.50029/06/2026 16:22:41LSE  
400432.50029/06/2026 16:22:41LSE  
400432.50029/06/2026 16:22:41LSE  
400432.50029/06/2026 16:22:41LSE  
400432.50029/06/2026 16:22:41LSE  
400432.50029/06/2026 16:22:41LSE  
400432.50029/06/2026 16:22:41LSE  
400432.50029/06/2026 16:22:41LSE  
176432.50029/06/2026 16:22:41LSE  
400432.50029/06/2026 16:22:41LSE  
400432.50029/06/2026 16:22:41LSE  
400432.50029/06/2026 16:22:47LSE  
203432.50029/06/2026 16:22:47LSE  
400432.50029/06/2026 16:22:48LSE  
198432.50029/06/2026 16:22:48LSE  
257432.50029/06/2026 16:22:48LSE  
400432.50029/06/2026 16:22:48LSE  
27432.50029/06/2026 16:22:48LSE  
264432.50029/06/2026 16:22:48LSE  
416436.00030/06/2026 08:11:38LSE  
174436.00030/06/2026 08:11:38LSE  
192436.00030/06/2026 08:11:38LSE  
144436.00030/06/2026 08:11:38LSE  
201435.00030/06/2026 08:17:09LSE  
193435.50030/06/2026 08:32:37LSE  
38435.50030/06/2026 08:32:37LSE  
173434.50030/06/2026 08:44:20LSE  
108434.50030/06/2026 08:44:20LSE  
77433.00030/06/2026 08:44:51LSE  
379433.00030/06/2026 08:44:51LSE  
201436.00030/06/2026 10:08:40LSE  
201436.00030/06/2026 12:59:54LSE  
400436.00030/06/2026 13:00:25LSE  
175436.00030/06/2026 13:00:25LSE  
225436.00030/06/2026 13:00:25LSE  
201436.00030/06/2026 13:00:25LSE  
400436.00030/06/2026 14:22:52LSE  
400436.00030/06/2026 14:22:52LSE  
360436.00030/06/2026 14:22:52LSE  
40436.00030/06/2026 14:22:52LSE  
360436.00030/06/2026 14:22:52LSE  
400436.00030/06/2026 14:22:52LSE  
400436.00030/06/2026 14:32:11LSE  
400436.00030/06/2026 14:32:11LSE  
400436.00030/06/2026 14:32:11LSE  
400436.00030/06/2026 14:32:11LSE  
400436.00030/06/2026 14:32:11LSE  
400436.00030/06/2026 14:32:11LSE  
400436.00030/06/2026 14:32:11LSE  
400436.00030/06/2026 14:32:11LSE  
400436.00030/06/2026 14:32:11LSE  
400436.00030/06/2026 14:32:11LSE  
400436.00030/06/2026 14:32:11LSE  
400436.00030/06/2026 14:32:11LSE  
400436.00030/06/2026 14:32:11LSE  
400436.00030/06/2026 14:32:11LSE  
400436.00030/06/2026 14:32:11LSE  
400436.00030/06/2026 14:32:11LSE  
400436.00030/06/2026 14:32:11LSE  
239436.00030/06/2026 14:32:11LSE  
231434.50030/06/2026 14:32:35LSE  
1230435.00030/06/2026 14:36:25LSE  
809436.00030/06/2026 14:47:07LSE  
291435.00030/06/2026 15:00:25LSE  
1003435.50030/06/2026 15:00:25LSE  
199436.00030/06/2026 15:06:05LSE  
561435.50030/06/2026 15:09:08LSE  
468435.50030/06/2026 15:09:08LSE  
273435.00030/06/2026 15:09:48LSE  
170436.00030/06/2026 15:13:19LSE  
254436.00030/06/2026 15:13:19LSE  
203436.00030/06/2026 15:13:23LSE  
221436.00030/06/2026 15:20:01LSE  
395436.00030/06/2026 15:39:06LSE  
63435.50030/06/2026 15:46:56LSE  
282436.00030/06/2026 15:51:47LSE  
64435.00030/06/2026 15:52:09LSE  
36435.00030/06/2026 15:57:36LSE  
300435.00030/06/2026 15:57:36LSE  
400435.00030/06/2026 15:57:36LSE  
662435.00030/06/2026 15:57:36LSE  
400435.00030/06/2026 15:57:36LSE  
279435.00030/06/2026 15:57:36LSE  
400435.00030/06/2026 15:57:36LSE  
279435.00030/06/2026 15:57:36LSE  
121435.00030/06/2026 15:58:39LSE  
36435.00030/06/2026 15:58:39LSE  
352434.50001/07/2026 08:13:29LSE  
22434.50001/07/2026 08:13:29LSE  
588433.00001/07/2026 08:33:02LSE  
286432.50001/07/2026 08:33:02LSE  
240431.00001/07/2026 08:45:16LSE  
240428.50001/07/2026 08:45:34LSE  
254428.50001/07/2026 08:45:34LSE  
303431.00001/07/2026 09:25:48LSE  
478431.50001/07/2026 09:25:48LSE  
551428.00001/07/2026 09:30:11LSE  
250430.00001/07/2026 09:34:04LSE  
563431.50001/07/2026 09:50:26LSE  
424431.50001/07/2026 09:50:26LSE  
424430.00001/07/2026 09:54:19LSE  
154428.00001/07/2026 09:56:30LSE  
67428.00001/07/2026 09:56:33LSE  
1447431.00001/07/2026 10:26:32LSE  
429431.00001/07/2026 10:26:32LSE  
288430.50001/07/2026 11:07:02LSE  
973432.50001/07/2026 11:53:07LSE  
201432.50001/07/2026 11:53:07LSE  
1608438.00001/07/2026 13:47:29LSE  
491438.00001/07/2026 13:47:29LSE  
740438.00001/07/2026 13:47:29LSE  
351438.50001/07/2026 14:08:43LSE  
441438.00001/07/2026 14:08:52LSE  
489439.00001/07/2026 14:19:43LSE  
501439.00001/07/2026 14:19:43LSE  
443440.00001/07/2026 14:32:20LSE  
106439.50001/07/2026 14:33:40LSE  
189439.50001/07/2026 14:33:40LSE  
222439.50001/07/2026 14:33:40LSE  
200438.50001/07/2026 14:33:51LSE  
241437.50001/07/2026 14:39:24LSE  
476438.00001/07/2026 14:44:16LSE  
722435.00001/07/2026 15:42:04LSE  
226434.00001/07/2026 15:42:51LSE  
938439.50001/07/2026 16:06:33LSE  
661439.50001/07/2026 16:06:33LSE  
498439.00001/07/2026 16:08:05LSE  
744439.00001/07/2026 16:08:05LSE  
41438.50001/07/2026 16:08:22LSE  
289438.50001/07/2026 16:08:22LSE  
1308438.00001/07/2026 16:12:06LSE  
74441.00001/07/2026 16:15:47LSE  
174441.00001/07/2026 16:15:47LSE  
172441.00001/07/2026 16:15:47LSE  
60441.00001/07/2026 16:15:47LSE  
16441.00001/07/2026 16:15:47LSE  
400441.00001/07/2026 16:15:47LSE  
400441.00001/07/2026 16:15:47LSE  
400441.00001/07/2026 16:15:47LSE  
400441.00001/07/2026 16:15:47LSE  
400441.00001/07/2026 16:15:47LSE  
339441.00001/07/2026 16:15:47LSE  
399441.00001/07/2026 16:15:47LSE  
1441.00001/07/2026 16:15:47LSE  
225441.00001/07/2026 16:15:47LSE  
124441.00001/07/2026 16:15:47LSE  
276441.00001/07/2026 16:15:47LSE  
1139441.00001/07/2026 16:15:57LSE  
400441.00001/07/2026 16:15:57LSE  
905441.00001/07/2026 16:15:57LSE  
400441.00001/07/2026 16:15:57LSE  
161441.00001/07/2026 16:15:57LSE  
400441.00001/07/2026 16:15:57LSE  
606441.00001/07/2026 16:15:57LSE  
400441.00001/07/2026 16:15:57LSE  
400441.00001/07/2026 16:15:57LSE  
400441.00001/07/2026 16:15:57LSE  
400441.00001/07/2026 16:15:57LSE  
384441.00001/07/2026 16:15:57LSE  
16441.00001/07/2026 16:15:57LSE  
400441.00001/07/2026 16:15:58LSE  
400441.00001/07/2026 16:16:03LSE  
341441.00001/07/2026 16:16:03LSE  
200438.50002/07/2026 08:03:16LSE  
194438.50002/07/2026 08:03:16LSE  
395438.50002/07/2026 08:06:47LSE  
197438.50002/07/2026 08:30:13LSE  
17439.00002/07/2026 08:36:09LSE  
2511439.50002/07/2026 08:55:18LSE  
12439.00002/07/2026 08:58:56LSE  
290439.00002/07/2026 09:23:36LSE  
479439.00002/07/2026 09:23:36LSE  
194441.00002/07/2026 10:19:09LSE  
558442.50002/07/2026 10:32:13LSE  
171442.50002/07/2026 10:32:13LSE  
257442.50002/07/2026 10:32:13LSE  
17443.00002/07/2026 10:37:10LSE  
183443.00002/07/2026 10:37:10LSE  
200443.00002/07/2026 11:34:01LSE  
84445.00002/07/2026 12:05:52LSE  
9445.00002/07/2026 12:05:52LSE  
347445.00002/07/2026 12:05:52LSE  
48445.00002/07/2026 12:05:52LSE  
6445.00002/07/2026 12:05:52LSE  
6445.00002/07/2026 12:05:52LSE  
197444.00002/07/2026 12:53:54LSE  
324444.00002/07/2026 12:53:54LSE  
197443.50002/07/2026 13:08:46LSE  
400446.00002/07/2026 13:23:49LSE  
924446.00002/07/2026 13:23:49LSE  
400446.00002/07/2026 13:23:49LSE  
300446.00002/07/2026 13:23:49LSE  
400446.00002/07/2026 13:23:49LSE  
300446.00002/07/2026 13:23:49LSE  
15446.00002/07/2026 13:23:49LSE  
115446.00002/07/2026 13:23:49LSE  
15446.00002/07/2026 13:23:49LSE  
255446.00002/07/2026 13:23:49LSE  
1253446.00002/07/2026 13:23:49LSE  
108446.00002/07/2026 13:23:49LSE  
292446.00002/07/2026 13:23:49LSE  
1216446.00002/07/2026 13:23:49LSE  
400446.00002/07/2026 13:23:49LSE  
1108446.00002/07/2026 13:23:49LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


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