LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

03 July 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its current share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 26 June 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,617 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 398.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 411.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 404.998303





Date of purchase: 29 June 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 422.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 432.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 431.937760





Date of purchase: 30 June 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 22,127 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 433.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 436.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 435.626203





Date of purchase: 01 July 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 31,471 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 428.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 441.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 437.297083





Date of purchase: 02 July 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 14,594 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 438.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 446.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 443.467589

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the current Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 6,359,382 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 111,640,105 have voting rights and 4,707,698 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 420 408.000 26/06/2026 08:14:59 LSE 280 408.000 26/06/2026 08:14:59 LSE 212 407.500 26/06/2026 08:43:10 LSE 627 405.500 26/06/2026 08:47:43 LSE 240 405.500 26/06/2026 09:04:59 LSE 238 405.500 26/06/2026 09:52:09 LSE 751 405.000 26/06/2026 09:52:09 LSE 674 402.000 26/06/2026 10:54:17 LSE 224 401.000 26/06/2026 11:00:40 LSE 410 402.000 26/06/2026 11:13:12 LSE 155 401.500 26/06/2026 12:15:27 LSE 138 401.500 26/06/2026 12:15:27 LSE 243 401.500 26/06/2026 12:15:27 LSE 339 400.500 26/06/2026 12:17:45 LSE 529 398.500 26/06/2026 12:40:15 LSE 1 399.000 26/06/2026 13:19:18 LSE 212 399.000 26/06/2026 13:19:37 LSE 265 399.500 26/06/2026 13:21:05 LSE 971 401.000 26/06/2026 14:18:52 LSE 1071 401.000 26/06/2026 14:18:52 LSE 570 400.500 26/06/2026 14:19:03 LSE 1158 400.500 26/06/2026 14:19:03 LSE 605 406.000 26/06/2026 15:18:54 LSE 166 406.000 26/06/2026 15:18:55 LSE 153 406.000 26/06/2026 15:18:55 LSE 306 406.000 26/06/2026 15:35:41 LSE 736 407.500 26/06/2026 15:49:23 LSE 400 409.000 26/06/2026 16:25:02 LSE 351 409.000 26/06/2026 16:25:02 LSE 7 409.000 26/06/2026 16:25:02 LSE 181 410.500 26/06/2026 16:26:50 LSE 35 410.500 26/06/2026 16:26:50 LSE 400 411.500 26/06/2026 16:29:30 LSE 549 411.500 26/06/2026 16:29:40 LSE 400 411.500 26/06/2026 16:29:40 LSE 400 411.500 26/06/2026 16:29:40 LSE 400 411.500 26/06/2026 16:29:51 LSE 400 411.500 26/06/2026 16:29:51 LSE 400 411.500 26/06/2026 16:29:51 LSE 400 422.000 29/06/2026 08:04:41 LSE 768 422.000 29/06/2026 08:04:41 LSE 400 431.000 29/06/2026 16:05:12 LSE 400 431.000 29/06/2026 16:05:12 LSE 400 431.000 29/06/2026 16:05:12 LSE 400 431.000 29/06/2026 16:05:12 LSE 400 431.000 29/06/2026 16:05:12 LSE 400 431.000 29/06/2026 16:05:12 LSE 400 431.000 29/06/2026 16:05:12 LSE 400 431.000 29/06/2026 16:05:12 LSE 400 431.000 29/06/2026 16:05:12 LSE 400 431.000 29/06/2026 16:05:12 LSE 400 431.000 29/06/2026 16:05:12 LSE 400 432.000 29/06/2026 16:09:12 LSE 400 432.000 29/06/2026 16:09:12 LSE 400 432.000 29/06/2026 16:09:12 LSE 400 432.000 29/06/2026 16:09:12 LSE 400 432.000 29/06/2026 16:09:12 LSE 400 432.000 29/06/2026 16:09:12 LSE 400 432.000 29/06/2026 16:09:12 LSE 400 432.000 29/06/2026 16:09:12 LSE 400 432.000 29/06/2026 16:09:12 LSE 400 432.000 29/06/2026 16:09:12 LSE 400 432.000 29/06/2026 16:09:12 LSE 400 432.000 29/06/2026 16:09:12 LSE 400 432.000 29/06/2026 16:09:12 LSE 397 432.000 29/06/2026 16:09:12 LSE 3 432.000 29/06/2026 16:09:12 LSE 397 432.000 29/06/2026 16:09:12 LSE 400 432.000 29/06/2026 16:09:12 LSE 400 432.000 29/06/2026 16:09:12 LSE 400 432.000 29/06/2026 16:09:12 LSE 400 432.000 29/06/2026 16:09:12 LSE 400 432.000 29/06/2026 16:09:12 LSE 400 432.000 29/06/2026 16:09:12 LSE 400 432.000 29/06/2026 16:09:12 LSE 400 432.000 29/06/2026 16:09:12 LSE 400 432.000 29/06/2026 16:09:12 LSE 400 432.000 29/06/2026 16:09:12 LSE 400 432.000 29/06/2026 16:09:12 LSE 400 432.000 29/06/2026 16:09:12 LSE 400 432.000 29/06/2026 16:09:12 LSE 400 432.000 29/06/2026 16:09:12 LSE 400 432.000 29/06/2026 16:09:12 LSE 400 432.000 29/06/2026 16:09:12 LSE 43 432.000 29/06/2026 16:09:12 LSE 914 431.500 29/06/2026 16:09:12 LSE 1078 431.500 29/06/2026 16:09:12 LSE 400 431.500 29/06/2026 16:09:56 LSE 386 431.500 29/06/2026 16:09:56 LSE 191 432.000 29/06/2026 16:10:10 LSE 191 432.000 29/06/2026 16:10:10 LSE 101 432.000 29/06/2026 16:10:10 LSE 17 432.000 29/06/2026 16:10:10 LSE 499 432.500 29/06/2026 16:10:33 LSE 173 432.500 29/06/2026 16:10:33 LSE 178 432.500 29/06/2026 16:10:33 LSE 400 432.500 29/06/2026 16:10:33 LSE 400 432.500 29/06/2026 16:10:33 LSE 17 432.500 29/06/2026 16:10:33 LSE 383 432.500 29/06/2026 16:10:34 LSE 400 432.500 29/06/2026 16:10:35 LSE 400 432.500 29/06/2026 16:10:35 LSE 400 432.500 29/06/2026 16:10:35 LSE 296 432.500 29/06/2026 16:10:35 LSE 104 432.500 29/06/2026 16:10:36 LSE 332 432.500 29/06/2026 16:10:36 LSE 68 432.500 29/06/2026 16:10:36 LSE 332 432.500 29/06/2026 16:10:36 LSE 400 432.500 29/06/2026 16:10:36 LSE 400 432.500 29/06/2026 16:10:36 LSE 400 432.500 29/06/2026 16:10:44 LSE 440 432.500 29/06/2026 16:10:44 LSE 360 432.500 29/06/2026 16:10:44 LSE 400 432.500 29/06/2026 16:10:44 LSE 360 432.500 29/06/2026 16:10:44 LSE 400 432.500 29/06/2026 16:10:44 LSE 320 432.500 29/06/2026 16:10:44 LSE 400 432.500 29/06/2026 16:10:44 LSE 320 432.500 29/06/2026 16:10:44 LSE 375 432.500 29/06/2026 16:10:44 LSE 25 432.500 29/06/2026 16:10:47 LSE 400 432.500 29/06/2026 16:10:51 LSE 800 432.500 29/06/2026 16:10:51 LSE 400 432.500 29/06/2026 16:10:52 LSE 400 432.500 29/06/2026 16:10:52 LSE 400 432.500 29/06/2026 16:10:52 LSE 400 432.500 29/06/2026 16:10:52 LSE 400 432.500 29/06/2026 16:10:52 LSE 400 432.500 29/06/2026 16:10:52 LSE 400 432.500 29/06/2026 16:10:52 LSE 400 432.500 29/06/2026 16:10:52 LSE 400 432.500 29/06/2026 16:10:52 LSE 400 432.500 29/06/2026 16:10:52 LSE 122 432.500 29/06/2026 16:10:57 LSE 259 432.500 29/06/2026 16:11:05 LSE 141 432.500 29/06/2026 16:11:05 LSE 236 432.500 29/06/2026 16:11:05 LSE 229 432.500 29/06/2026 16:11:05 LSE 171 432.500 29/06/2026 16:11:05 LSE 109 432.500 29/06/2026 16:11:05 LSE 280 432.500 29/06/2026 16:11:05 LSE 120 432.500 29/06/2026 16:11:05 LSE 160 432.500 29/06/2026 16:11:05 LSE 84 432.500 29/06/2026 16:11:05 LSE 280 432.500 29/06/2026 16:11:05 LSE 36 432.500 29/06/2026 16:11:05 LSE 185 432.500 29/06/2026 16:11:05 LSE 221 432.500 29/06/2026 16:11:05 LSE 179 432.500 29/06/2026 16:11:05 LSE 42 432.500 29/06/2026 16:11:05 LSE 280 432.500 29/06/2026 16:11:05 LSE 120 432.500 29/06/2026 16:11:05 LSE 160 432.500 29/06/2026 16:11:05 LSE 369 432.500 29/06/2026 16:11:20 LSE 284 432.500 29/06/2026 16:13:57 LSE 400 432.500 29/06/2026 16:13:57 LSE 400 432.500 29/06/2026 16:22:41 LSE 91 432.500 29/06/2026 16:22:41 LSE 846 432.500 29/06/2026 16:22:41 LSE 400 432.500 29/06/2026 16:22:41 LSE 400 432.500 29/06/2026 16:22:41 LSE 178 432.500 29/06/2026 16:22:41 LSE 222 432.500 29/06/2026 16:22:41 LSE 3 432.500 29/06/2026 16:22:41 LSE 400 432.500 29/06/2026 16:22:41 LSE 400 432.500 29/06/2026 16:22:41 LSE 400 432.500 29/06/2026 16:22:41 LSE 400 432.500 29/06/2026 16:22:41 LSE 400 432.500 29/06/2026 16:22:41 LSE 400 432.500 29/06/2026 16:22:41 LSE 400 432.500 29/06/2026 16:22:41 LSE 400 432.500 29/06/2026 16:22:41 LSE 400 432.500 29/06/2026 16:22:41 LSE 400 432.500 29/06/2026 16:22:41 LSE 400 432.500 29/06/2026 16:22:41 LSE 176 432.500 29/06/2026 16:22:41 LSE 400 432.500 29/06/2026 16:22:41 LSE 400 432.500 29/06/2026 16:22:41 LSE 400 432.500 29/06/2026 16:22:47 LSE 203 432.500 29/06/2026 16:22:47 LSE 400 432.500 29/06/2026 16:22:48 LSE 198 432.500 29/06/2026 16:22:48 LSE 257 432.500 29/06/2026 16:22:48 LSE 400 432.500 29/06/2026 16:22:48 LSE 27 432.500 29/06/2026 16:22:48 LSE 264 432.500 29/06/2026 16:22:48 LSE 416 436.000 30/06/2026 08:11:38 LSE 174 436.000 30/06/2026 08:11:38 LSE 192 436.000 30/06/2026 08:11:38 LSE 144 436.000 30/06/2026 08:11:38 LSE 201 435.000 30/06/2026 08:17:09 LSE 193 435.500 30/06/2026 08:32:37 LSE 38 435.500 30/06/2026 08:32:37 LSE 173 434.500 30/06/2026 08:44:20 LSE 108 434.500 30/06/2026 08:44:20 LSE 77 433.000 30/06/2026 08:44:51 LSE 379 433.000 30/06/2026 08:44:51 LSE 201 436.000 30/06/2026 10:08:40 LSE 201 436.000 30/06/2026 12:59:54 LSE 400 436.000 30/06/2026 13:00:25 LSE 175 436.000 30/06/2026 13:00:25 LSE 225 436.000 30/06/2026 13:00:25 LSE 201 436.000 30/06/2026 13:00:25 LSE 400 436.000 30/06/2026 14:22:52 LSE 400 436.000 30/06/2026 14:22:52 LSE 360 436.000 30/06/2026 14:22:52 LSE 40 436.000 30/06/2026 14:22:52 LSE 360 436.000 30/06/2026 14:22:52 LSE 400 436.000 30/06/2026 14:22:52 LSE 400 436.000 30/06/2026 14:32:11 LSE 400 436.000 30/06/2026 14:32:11 LSE 400 436.000 30/06/2026 14:32:11 LSE 400 436.000 30/06/2026 14:32:11 LSE 400 436.000 30/06/2026 14:32:11 LSE 400 436.000 30/06/2026 14:32:11 LSE 400 436.000 30/06/2026 14:32:11 LSE 400 436.000 30/06/2026 14:32:11 LSE 400 436.000 30/06/2026 14:32:11 LSE 400 436.000 30/06/2026 14:32:11 LSE 400 436.000 30/06/2026 14:32:11 LSE 400 436.000 30/06/2026 14:32:11 LSE 400 436.000 30/06/2026 14:32:11 LSE 400 436.000 30/06/2026 14:32:11 LSE 400 436.000 30/06/2026 14:32:11 LSE 400 436.000 30/06/2026 14:32:11 LSE 400 436.000 30/06/2026 14:32:11 LSE 239 436.000 30/06/2026 14:32:11 LSE 231 434.500 30/06/2026 14:32:35 LSE 1230 435.000 30/06/2026 14:36:25 LSE 809 436.000 30/06/2026 14:47:07 LSE 291 435.000 30/06/2026 15:00:25 LSE 1003 435.500 30/06/2026 15:00:25 LSE 199 436.000 30/06/2026 15:06:05 LSE 561 435.500 30/06/2026 15:09:08 LSE 468 435.500 30/06/2026 15:09:08 LSE 273 435.000 30/06/2026 15:09:48 LSE 170 436.000 30/06/2026 15:13:19 LSE 254 436.000 30/06/2026 15:13:19 LSE 203 436.000 30/06/2026 15:13:23 LSE 221 436.000 30/06/2026 15:20:01 LSE 395 436.000 30/06/2026 15:39:06 LSE 63 435.500 30/06/2026 15:46:56 LSE 282 436.000 30/06/2026 15:51:47 LSE 64 435.000 30/06/2026 15:52:09 LSE 36 435.000 30/06/2026 15:57:36 LSE 300 435.000 30/06/2026 15:57:36 LSE 400 435.000 30/06/2026 15:57:36 LSE 662 435.000 30/06/2026 15:57:36 LSE 400 435.000 30/06/2026 15:57:36 LSE 279 435.000 30/06/2026 15:57:36 LSE 400 435.000 30/06/2026 15:57:36 LSE 279 435.000 30/06/2026 15:57:36 LSE 121 435.000 30/06/2026 15:58:39 LSE 36 435.000 30/06/2026 15:58:39 LSE 352 434.500 01/07/2026 08:13:29 LSE 22 434.500 01/07/2026 08:13:29 LSE 588 433.000 01/07/2026 08:33:02 LSE 286 432.500 01/07/2026 08:33:02 LSE 240 431.000 01/07/2026 08:45:16 LSE 240 428.500 01/07/2026 08:45:34 LSE 254 428.500 01/07/2026 08:45:34 LSE 303 431.000 01/07/2026 09:25:48 LSE 478 431.500 01/07/2026 09:25:48 LSE 551 428.000 01/07/2026 09:30:11 LSE 250 430.000 01/07/2026 09:34:04 LSE 563 431.500 01/07/2026 09:50:26 LSE 424 431.500 01/07/2026 09:50:26 LSE 424 430.000 01/07/2026 09:54:19 LSE 154 428.000 01/07/2026 09:56:30 LSE 67 428.000 01/07/2026 09:56:33 LSE 1447 431.000 01/07/2026 10:26:32 LSE 429 431.000 01/07/2026 10:26:32 LSE 288 430.500 01/07/2026 11:07:02 LSE 973 432.500 01/07/2026 11:53:07 LSE 201 432.500 01/07/2026 11:53:07 LSE 1608 438.000 01/07/2026 13:47:29 LSE 491 438.000 01/07/2026 13:47:29 LSE 740 438.000 01/07/2026 13:47:29 LSE 351 438.500 01/07/2026 14:08:43 LSE 441 438.000 01/07/2026 14:08:52 LSE 489 439.000 01/07/2026 14:19:43 LSE 501 439.000 01/07/2026 14:19:43 LSE 443 440.000 01/07/2026 14:32:20 LSE 106 439.500 01/07/2026 14:33:40 LSE 189 439.500 01/07/2026 14:33:40 LSE 222 439.500 01/07/2026 14:33:40 LSE 200 438.500 01/07/2026 14:33:51 LSE 241 437.500 01/07/2026 14:39:24 LSE 476 438.000 01/07/2026 14:44:16 LSE 722 435.000 01/07/2026 15:42:04 LSE 226 434.000 01/07/2026 15:42:51 LSE 938 439.500 01/07/2026 16:06:33 LSE 661 439.500 01/07/2026 16:06:33 LSE 498 439.000 01/07/2026 16:08:05 LSE 744 439.000 01/07/2026 16:08:05 LSE 41 438.500 01/07/2026 16:08:22 LSE 289 438.500 01/07/2026 16:08:22 LSE 1308 438.000 01/07/2026 16:12:06 LSE 74 441.000 01/07/2026 16:15:47 LSE 174 441.000 01/07/2026 16:15:47 LSE 172 441.000 01/07/2026 16:15:47 LSE 60 441.000 01/07/2026 16:15:47 LSE 16 441.000 01/07/2026 16:15:47 LSE 400 441.000 01/07/2026 16:15:47 LSE 400 441.000 01/07/2026 16:15:47 LSE 400 441.000 01/07/2026 16:15:47 LSE 400 441.000 01/07/2026 16:15:47 LSE 400 441.000 01/07/2026 16:15:47 LSE 339 441.000 01/07/2026 16:15:47 LSE 399 441.000 01/07/2026 16:15:47 LSE 1 441.000 01/07/2026 16:15:47 LSE 225 441.000 01/07/2026 16:15:47 LSE 124 441.000 01/07/2026 16:15:47 LSE 276 441.000 01/07/2026 16:15:47 LSE 1139 441.000 01/07/2026 16:15:57 LSE 400 441.000 01/07/2026 16:15:57 LSE 905 441.000 01/07/2026 16:15:57 LSE 400 441.000 01/07/2026 16:15:57 LSE 161 441.000 01/07/2026 16:15:57 LSE 400 441.000 01/07/2026 16:15:57 LSE 606 441.000 01/07/2026 16:15:57 LSE 400 441.000 01/07/2026 16:15:57 LSE 400 441.000 01/07/2026 16:15:57 LSE 400 441.000 01/07/2026 16:15:57 LSE 400 441.000 01/07/2026 16:15:57 LSE 384 441.000 01/07/2026 16:15:57 LSE 16 441.000 01/07/2026 16:15:57 LSE 400 441.000 01/07/2026 16:15:58 LSE 400 441.000 01/07/2026 16:16:03 LSE 341 441.000 01/07/2026 16:16:03 LSE 200 438.500 02/07/2026 08:03:16 LSE 194 438.500 02/07/2026 08:03:16 LSE 395 438.500 02/07/2026 08:06:47 LSE 197 438.500 02/07/2026 08:30:13 LSE 17 439.000 02/07/2026 08:36:09 LSE 2511 439.500 02/07/2026 08:55:18 LSE 12 439.000 02/07/2026 08:58:56 LSE 290 439.000 02/07/2026 09:23:36 LSE 479 439.000 02/07/2026 09:23:36 LSE 194 441.000 02/07/2026 10:19:09 LSE 558 442.500 02/07/2026 10:32:13 LSE 171 442.500 02/07/2026 10:32:13 LSE 257 442.500 02/07/2026 10:32:13 LSE 17 443.000 02/07/2026 10:37:10 LSE 183 443.000 02/07/2026 10:37:10 LSE 200 443.000 02/07/2026 11:34:01 LSE 84 445.000 02/07/2026 12:05:52 LSE 9 445.000 02/07/2026 12:05:52 LSE 347 445.000 02/07/2026 12:05:52 LSE 48 445.000 02/07/2026 12:05:52 LSE 6 445.000 02/07/2026 12:05:52 LSE 6 445.000 02/07/2026 12:05:52 LSE 197 444.000 02/07/2026 12:53:54 LSE 324 444.000 02/07/2026 12:53:54 LSE 197 443.500 02/07/2026 13:08:46 LSE 400 446.000 02/07/2026 13:23:49 LSE 924 446.000 02/07/2026 13:23:49 LSE 400 446.000 02/07/2026 13:23:49 LSE 300 446.000 02/07/2026 13:23:49 LSE 400 446.000 02/07/2026 13:23:49 LSE 300 446.000 02/07/2026 13:23:49 LSE 15 446.000 02/07/2026 13:23:49 LSE 115 446.000 02/07/2026 13:23:49 LSE 15 446.000 02/07/2026 13:23:49 LSE 255 446.000 02/07/2026 13:23:49 LSE 1253 446.000 02/07/2026 13:23:49 LSE 108 446.000 02/07/2026 13:23:49 LSE 292 446.000 02/07/2026 13:23:49 LSE 1216 446.000 02/07/2026 13:23:49 LSE 400 446.000 02/07/2026 13:23:49 LSE 1108 446.000 02/07/2026 13:23:49 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

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