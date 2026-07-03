WhipNash Officially Opens Hummer EV Giveaway With Support for Three Charitable Causes

Nashville, TN, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WhipNash has officially opened its Hummer EV Giveaway, launching a nationwide campaign built around an extraordinary vehicle, a Nashville experience, and support for three organizations making a difference for animals, veterans, children, and families.

Eligible participants can now enter for the opportunity to win a 2025 GMC Hummer EV, subject to the eligibility requirements, deadlines, and conditions contained in the campaign’s Official Rules.

The campaign is part of the official launch of WhipNash, a new exotic and luxury car rental company serving Nashville and Middle Tennessee. WhipNash provides access to a curated fleet of exotic cars, luxury SUVs, premium electric vehicles, and high-end group transportation, with valet-style delivery available at Nashville International Airport and approved locations throughout the Nashville area.

WhipNash is using its first major giveaway to introduce the brand nationally while supporting three charitable causes that reflect protection, service, remembrance, and compassion.

The participating organizations are the ASPCA, Wounded Warrior Project, and The Luke Alan Foundation. A portion of applicable campaign proceeds will be directed toward supporting their work.

“WhipNash was built around memorable vehicles and unforgettable experiences, but we also

believe a major campaign should have the ability to create a positive impact beyond the prize,”

the WhipNash Team said. “The ASPCA, Wounded Warrior Project, and The Luke Alan

Foundation each serve a distinct community, and we are honored to make their work part of our

official launch.”

Three Organizations, Three Important Missions

The ASPCA works to protect vulnerable animals and prevent cruelty across the United States. Its programs include animal rescue, advocacy, shelter support, disaster response, and other efforts intended to improve animal welfare.

Wounded Warrior Project provides programs and services for wounded, ill, and injured veterans and their families. The organization’s work supports veterans in areas that include physical wellness, mental health, career development, financial well-being, peer connection, and long-term independence.

The Luke Alan Foundation honors children whose lives ended too soon while helping families cope with unimaginable loss. The foundation provides scholarships, supports grieving families, and partners with Owlet to provide Smart Socks to parents, bringing hope and comfort to families while preserving Luke Alan’s memory.

“These causes touch people in very different ways,” the WhipNash Team said. “They protect animals, stand beside those who served, remember children who are deeply loved, and support families during some of life’s most difficult moments. We want this campaign to help more people learn about that work.”

How Participants Can Enter

Participants can earn entries through qualifying purchases made during the giveaway period. Under the standard campaign structure, eligible merchandise purchases earn entries based on the amount spent, unless a promotional entry multiplier is active.

Quick Entry options may provide an increased number of entries per dollar compared with standard merchandise purchases, as described in the Official Rules and on the applicable campaign pages.

WhipNash may announce special promotional periods during the campaign, during which eligible purchases can receive additional entries. All entry calculations, promotional deadlines, purchase requirements, and limitations are governed by the Official Rules.

No purchase is necessary to enter or win. A free alternative method of entry is available. The giveaway is void where prohibited and is subject to applicable federal, state, and local laws.

The ASPCA, Wounded Warrior Project, and The Luke Alan Foundation are being supported through the campaign but should not be interpreted as sponsors, administrators, or endorsers of the sweepstakes unless separately and expressly identified as such.

A Prize That Reflects the WhipNash Brand

The GMC Hummer EV was selected because it represents many of the qualities behind the WhipNash brand: bold design, advanced performance, premium technology, and an unmistakable presence.

WhipNash was created for customers who want more than transportation. Its rental experience is designed for airport arrivals, Nashville weekends, weddings, anniversaries, proposals, corporate travel, business hosting, bachelor and bachelorette trips, special events, music productions, video shoots, and celebrations.

Rather than requiring customers to visit a traditional rental counter, WhipNash brings the vehicle directly to them.

Customers flying into Nashville can arrange for their vehicle to be delivered at Nashville International Airport. Local clients can request delivery to approved hotels, homes, venues, businesses, production sites, and event locations across the Nashville area.

“The best luxury service removes friction,” the WhipNash Team said. “Customers should not have to chase the car. The car should arrive clean, ready, and presented for the experience they have planned.”

Giveaway and Rental Availability

The WhipNash Hummer EV Giveaway is now open to eligible participants. Complete details regarding the prize, entry methods, campaign dates, eligibility restrictions, and free alternative method of entry are available through the Official Rules.

WhipNash is also accepting inquiries and reservations for exotic and luxury vehicle experiences in Nashville. Customers can review available vehicles, request booking information, and learn more about the company at https://win.whipnash.com/

About WhipNash

WhipNash is an exotic and luxury car rental company based in Nashville, Tennessee. The company offers a curated fleet of high-end vehicles with white-glove, valet-style delivery to Nashville International Airport, hotels, homes, events, and approved locations throughout the Nashville area. WhipNash serves visitors, residents, business travelers, event planners, production teams, and anyone looking to make their Nashville experience unforgettable.

Press Inquiries

Email: support [at] whipnash.com

Phone: +1 615-913-5645

Address: 222 2nd Ave S, STE 1700, Nashville, TN 37201

Web: https://whipnash.com/

Press Kit: Available at https://whipnash.com/press