IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 26- 2026

Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Purchases of own shares from June 22nd to June 26th 2026
|Name of the Issuer
|Identity code of the Issuer
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|22/06/2026
|FR0010259150
|2 139
|155.6891
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|24/06/2026
|FR0010259150
|2 500
|163.2722
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|25/06/2026
|FR0010259150
|3 000
|162.7671
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|26/06/2026
|FR0010259150
|4 156
|161.6177
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|11 795
|161.1856
Attachment