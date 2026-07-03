IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 26- 2026

 | Source: Ipsen Pharma Ipsen Pharma

 Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Purchases of own shares from June 22nd to June 26th 2026
       
Name of the IssuerIdentity code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentity code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1122/06/2026FR00102591502 139155.6891XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1124/06/2026FR00102591502 500163.2722XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1125/06/2026FR00102591503 000162.7671XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1126/06/2026FR00102591504 156161.6177XPAR
   TOTAL11 795161.1856 

Attachment


Attachments

IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 26_2026
GlobeNewswire

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