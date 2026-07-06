Partron and Syntiant to Develop On-Sensor AI Solutions for Healthcare, Robotics and Automotive Applications

HWASEONG, South Korea and IRVINE, Calif., July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partron, a global electronics components and sensor company, and Syntiant Corp., a leading provider of full-stack, low-power physical AI solutions comprising sensors, processors and ML models, today announced a collaboration to develop intelligent sensing systems that enable real-time decision-making at the point of data capture.

The initiative combines Partron’s expertise in advanced sensor modules, packaging and manufacturing with Syntiant’s physical AI technologies to enable advanced intelligence at the sensor layer. This allows systems to analyze and act on data locally, reducing reliance on cloud or centralized compute resources while improving latency, power efficiency, privacy and always-on performance.

“Sensors are now evolving beyond mere data-collecting components into intelligent devices capable of making independent decisions,” said Won-keun Kim, CEO of Partron. “When Partron’s proven sensor module technology is combined with Syntiant’s world-class physical AI capabilities, we will be able to introduce innovative on-sensor AI solutions to the market faster than ever before, targeting key industries such as healthcare, robotics and automobiles.”

Partron will lead sensor module design and manufacturing, including System-in-Package (SiP) and System-on-Module (SoM) integration and high-volume production. Syntiant will provide its complete physical AI technology stack, including Neural Decision Processors™, AI models, sensors, embedded software and development tools. Initial development efforts will focus on three application areas:

Healthcare: Wearable biosensors for continuous health monitoring, real-time physiological signal analysis and early anomaly detection.

Wearable biosensors for continuous health monitoring, real-time physiological signal analysis and early anomaly detection. Robotics: Intelligent sensing modules integrating Syntiant’s Neural Decision Processors™, SiSonic™ MEMS Microphones and Voice Vibration Sensors (V2S) to support voice recognition, acoustic event detection and more natural human-machine interaction.

Intelligent sensing modules integrating Syntiant’s Neural Decision Processors™, SiSonic™ MEMS Microphones and Voice Vibration Sensors (V2S) to support voice recognition, acoustic event detection and more natural human-machine interaction. Automotive: Advanced vehicle sensing systems, including next-generation tire monitoring solutions, supporting predictive maintenance, real-time diagnostics and enhanced safety functions.



“Partron is an ideal partner with deep expertise in sensor module design and manufacturing, enabling us to bring physical AI directly into the sensing layer at scale,” said Kurt Busch, CEO of Syntiant. “Our flexible, full-stack platform enables customers and partners to compress development cycles and accelerate time to deployment, which is especially important as market demand accelerates for on-device intelligence.”

The companies plan to jointly develop reference designs and proof-of-concept platforms that support staged commercialization and enable customers to rapidly deploy on-sensor AI solutions across multiple markets.

About Partron

Partron is a comprehensive components and sensor specialist established in 2003. It is expanding its business areas beyond smartphone antennas, camera modules, and sensors to include wearables, healthcare biosensors, automotive sensors, and semiconductor packaging (SiP/SoM). (KOSDAQ Listed, Stock Code 091700) Visit https://www.partron.co.kr/en/ for more information.

About Syntiant

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant® is a leader in physical AI, delivering highly efficient processor, sensor and software solutions for speech, audio, sensor and vision processing. With more than 100 million purpose-built Neural Decision Processors™ and machine learning models deployed, along with billions of MEMS microphones and sensors, Syntiant’s full-stack physical AI platform delivers ultra-low-power, always-on intelligence that can sense, decide and act autonomously in real time. From earbuds to satellites, the company enables advanced edge AI capabilities across a broad range of consumer and industrial applications, connecting the physical and digital worlds. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on X ( @Syntiantcorp ) or LinkedIn .

Media inquiries:

For Syntiant:

George Medici

PondelWilkinson

gmedici@pondel.com

310.279.5968

For Partron:

Seonah Jeong

Public Relations Manager

Partron Sensor & Package Division

+82-31-201-7717

seonah@partron.co.kr