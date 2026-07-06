Entries Now Open For American Kennel Club And Federación Canófila Mexicana’s FCM Universal Dog Show

NEW YORK, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®), the world’s largest registry of purebred dogs and a leading advocate for canine health, welfare, and responsible dog ownership, proudly announces that entries are now open for the FCM Universal Dog Show, an AKC-licensed event presented in partnership with Federación Canófila Mexicana (FCM), the official kennel club of Mexico. The inaugural event will take place November 12–15, 2026, at the Santa Fe Expo Center in Mexico City, Mexico.

Representing a significant milestone in international canine sport, the FCM Universal Dog Show marks a historic collaboration between the American Kennel Club and Federación Canófila Mexicana. The four-day event will bring together top breeders, exhibitors, junior handlers, and dog enthusiasts from around the world to celebrate the excellence, diversity, and preservation of purebred dogs.

As one of the premier international dog events in the Americas, the FCM Universal Dog Show will offer exhibitors an exceptional opportunity to compete on a global stage while strengthening relationships across the international dog community. The event reflects both organizations’ shared commitment to advancing the sport of purebred dogs and promoting responsible dog ownership worldwide.

“The American Kennel Club is thrilled to partner with Federación Canófila Mexicana to present the Universal Dog Show,” said Gina M. DiNardo, AKC President and CEO. “This landmark event represents the beginning of an exciting new chapter of collaboration between our organizations. Together, we are creating new opportunities for exhibitors, expanding the reach of AKC events internationally, and celebrating the extraordinary diversity and excellence of purebred dogs on a global stage.”

The four-day event will feature AKC-Licensed conformation competition, special attractions, and exclusive opportunities for exhibitors. AKC Junior Showmanship will be offered each day, with the Best Junior Handler receiving automatic qualification to the 2027 AKC National Championship presented by Royal Canin, pending all other eligibility requirements are met.

Exhibitors will have the opportunity to earn exclusive FCM titles each day and take advantage of a highly discounted AKC registration offer available to eligible foreign dogs planning to attend the event. AKC registration is required for results to be officially recognized by the AKC.

FCM will also host a special attraction event for dogs and breeds that are not currently eligible to compete in the AKC-Licensed shows, providing additional opportunities for exhibitors and celebrating the broad diversity of the canine community.

“We are thrilled to welcome exhibitors, breeders, handlers, and dog enthusiasts from around the world to this historic event. The 2026 FCM & AKC Universal Dog Show will be an unforgettable celebration of purebred dogs, international friendship, and excellence in our sport, a landmark moment that will create lasting memories and mark a new chapter in purebred dog history,” said Dr. José Luis Payró, President of the Federación Canófila Mexicana.

AKC.tv will provide a live broadcast of Saturday’s competition, featuring Group judging and Best in Show, allowing audiences around the world to experience the excitement of this historic event.

For more information about the event, including the Premium List, judging panels, point schedule, and entry information, visit https://www.akc.org/sports/conformation/fcm-universal-championship/ .

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 4,900 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 28,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, scent work, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite, the AKC Museum of the Dog, and the AKC Purebred Preservation Bank. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

Become a fan of the American Kennel Club on Facebook and follow us on Instagram @americankennelclub

Contact: Jessica D’Amato

Phone: 212.696.8346

Email: Jessica.Damato@akc.org