Carahsoft Propels Geospatial and Space Technology Modernization Through Industry-Leading 2026 Events for Government

RESTON, Va., July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced its Geospatial and Space Technology highlights and initiatives, as well as its upcoming events portfolio for this year, demonstrating its commitment to delivering innovative geospatial solutions to the Public Sector.

Carahsoft’s Geospatial and Space Technology team continues to help Public Sector organizations access and adopt advanced technologies that support mission-critical decision-making, operational efficiency and data-driven insights. Working closely with technology providers and reseller partners, the team delivers a broad portfolio of innovative solutions designed to meet evolving agency needs across geospatial and space technology intelligence.

Through ongoing collaboration across its partner ecosystem, Carahsoft connects customers with the expertise and capabilities needed to accelerate modernization and maximize the impact of geospatial and space technologies. Building on this momentum, the team will be launching the 2026 Geospatial Buyer’s Guide for Government, providing insights into advanced Geospatial solutions for agencies.

“Carahsoft’s Geospatial and Space Tech portfolios bring together a diverse ecosystem of leading providers and innovative solutions, empowering Government agencies with the advanced tools and actionable insights needed to drive mission success, accelerate service innovation and deliver real-time intelligence,” said Lacey Wean, Director of Geospatial Solutions at Carahsoft. “With agencies increasingly relying on geospatial intelligence and advanced analytics, Carahsoft and our reseller partners are committed to helping the Public Sector access the technologies and expertise needed to enhance situational awareness, strengthen mission readiness and make faster, more informed decisions. Through our growing portfolio and active engagement at industry events throughout 2026, we remain focused on showcasing transformative technologies and supporting the evolving needs of Government agencies.”

Mark Your Calendars: Top Geospatial and Space Tech Events in 2026

GeoGov Summit

Date: Wednesday, September 9 – Thursday, September 10

Location: Herndon, VA

Details: GeoGov Summit brings Government leaders, industry experts and academics together to advance U.S. national geospatial strategy and data collaboration. Carahsoft will attend the event, supporting discussions on enhancing spatial data infrastructure and geospatial governance across public agencies.



CyberSat Summit

Date: Monday, November 2 – Tuesday, November 3

Location: Reston, VA

Details: The CyberSat Summit unites Government, military and commercial cybersecurity leaders to confront evolving threats to space and satellite systems. Carahsoft supports space satellite operators by participating in events such as the CyberSat Summit, enabling attendees to learn more about Zero Trust frameworks, defensive measures and more.

FOSS4G North America

Date: Monday, November 2 – Wednesday, November 4

Location: Sacramento, CA

Details: FOSS4G North America convenes developers, technologists and Government leaders to advance open source geospatial software, standards and collaborative innovation that powers modern mapping and analytics. Carahsoft is sponsoring the event, highlighting advanced open source geospatial technologies.



Monday, November 2 – Wednesday, November 4 Sacramento, CA FOSS4G North America convenes developers, technologists and Government leaders to advance open source geospatial software, standards and collaborative innovation that powers modern mapping and analytics. Carahsoft is sponsoring the event, highlighting advanced open source geospatial technologies. Reuters Events – Space & Satellites USA 2026

Date: Monday, November 9 – Tuesday, November 10

Location: Washington, D.C.

Details: Reuters Events’ Space & Satellites USA convenes senior Government, commercial and policy leaders for strategic dialogue on the space economy and industry acceleration. Carahsoft will host a booth at the event, engaging with attendees on expanding space capabilities and solutions that serve Government and commercial missions.



For more insights on Carahsoft’s Geospatial and Space Tech initiatives and upcoming events, read its latest blog post: “Top 10 Geospatial and Space Events for Government in 2026” or contact the Carahsoft Teams at GISMarketing@carahsoft.com or SpaceTechMarketing@carahsoft.com. For more information on Carahsoft and its industry leading Geospatial and Space Tech technology partners events, visit the Geospatial solutions portfolio and the Space Tech solutions portfolio.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Geospatial and Space Tech, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com