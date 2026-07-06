IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 27- 2026

 | Source: Ipsen Pharma Ipsen Pharma

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Weekly report on share repurchases from 30th June to 03rd July 2026
       
Name of the IssuerIdentify code of the IssuerTransaction dayIdentify code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1130/06/2026FR00102591505 363166,3622XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1102/07/2026FR00102591502 437166,4798XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1103/07/2026FR00102591502 959169,3556XPAR
   TOTAL10 759167,2121 

Attachment


Attachments

IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 27_2026
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 