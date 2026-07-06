IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 27- 2026

Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Weekly report on share repurchases from 30th June to 03rd July 2026
|Name of the Issuer
|Identify code of the Issuer
|Transaction day
|Identify code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|30/06/2026
|FR0010259150
|5 363
|166,3622
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|02/07/2026
|FR0010259150
|2 437
|166,4798
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|03/07/2026
|FR0010259150
|2 959
|169,3556
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|10 759
|167,2121
Attachment