MemeToro Launches BNB AI Agent for Fair-Launch Memecoin Creation and On-Chain Prediction Markets

SINGAPORE, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MemeToro has announced the launch of its BNB AI Agent ecosystem, introducing AI-powered memecoin creation alongside decentralized prediction markets built on the BNB Smart Chain. The platform is designed to provide users with blockchain-based tools that combine artificial intelligence, automation, and community participation within a single ecosystem.

The launch also expands the utility of the $MT token, which will be used across the platform for AI-powered services, prediction markets, staking, and ecosystem participation.

MemeToro Launches AI Agent to Simplify Memecoin Creation

The MemeToro AI Agent is designed to help users create memecoins through an automated process without requiring advanced technical knowledge. The platform uses AI-assisted tools to support fair-launch token creation while reducing the complexity typically associated with launching blockchain projects.

According to the company, the AI Agent analyzes market trends, online discussions, and community activity to support users during the token creation process. The system is intended to make blockchain development more accessible while encouraging community-driven participation.

The AI-powered launch process forms part of MemeToro's broader goal of combining artificial intelligence with decentralized technologies to expand access to blockchain applications.

MemeToro Introduces On-Chain Prediction Markets for Community Participation

Alongside its AI Agent, MemeToro is launching a decentralized prediction market ecosystem.

The platform will allow users to make predictions across several categories, including cryptocurrency markets, global economic events, sports competitions, and emerging cultural trends. Participants who correctly predict outcomes will have the opportunity to earn rewards in $MT and USDC.

All prediction activities are planned to operate through audited smart contracts on the BNB Smart Chain. By processing transactions on-chain, the platform is designed to provide transparent settlement while maintaining lower transaction costs compared with traditional blockchain applications.

The company said the prediction market is intended to combine decentralized finance with social participation, creating additional ways for users to engage with the ecosystem.

MemeToro Expands Utility for the $MT Token

The $MT token serves as the primary utility token across the MemeToro platform.

Users will use $MT to access prediction markets, interact with AI-powered tools, participate in staking, and engage with additional ecosystem features planned for future releases.

By integrating the token across multiple services, MemeToro aims to support continued platform activity beyond the initial launch. The company said this approach is intended to create a connected ecosystem where AI tools, decentralized applications, and community participation work together.

The ongoing presale also provides early access to the $MT token before the platform's public rollout.

MemeToro Continues Building Its AI-Powered Blockchain Ecosystem

The launch of the BNB AI Agent represents another milestone in MemeToro's development roadmap as the company continues expanding its blockchain ecosystem.

Future development plans include additional AI-powered features, expanded prediction market categories, and new tools designed to increase user participation across the platform. MemeToro said it will continue providing updates as development progresses toward the public launch of the full ecosystem.

By combining AI-powered automation, fair-launch token creation, and decentralized prediction markets, MemeToro aims to provide users with practical blockchain tools built for the growing digital economy.

About MemeToro

MemeToro is a blockchain project building an AI-powered ecosystem on the BNB Smart Chain. The platform combines AI agents, fair-launch memecoin creation, decentralized prediction markets, staking, and other blockchain applications through the $MT utility token. MemeToro focuses on developing accessible tools that support community participation and AI-driven innovation within decentralized networks.

For more information:

Email: contact@memetoro.com

Website: https://memetoro.com/

X: https://x.com/memetoro_mt