MemeToro Releases Tokenomics Presale Audit to Increase Presale Transparency

MemeToro's tokenomics, team allocation, fundraising structure, audit, and AI-powered ecosystem give investors several factors to evaluate before joining the presale.

SINGAPORE, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MemeToro has released the tokenomics and presale structure for its native $MT token, providing additional information about the project's token allocation, fundraising framework, and ecosystem development plans. The announcement gives prospective participants a clearer understanding of how the token supply is distributed and how the platform is being developed as the presale continues.

The company said the published details are intended to support transparency by outlining token allocation, ecosystem funding, security measures, and the planned utility of the $MT token within the MemeToro platform.

MemeToro Publishes Token Allocation to Support Community Participation

According to the company, the $MT token has a fixed maximum supply of 1.2 billion tokens.

The largest allocation, representing 71% of the total supply, has been reserved for public presale participants. MemeToro stated that this allocation is designed to place most of the token supply within the community while supporting long-term ecosystem participation.

The remaining supply has been allocated for specific purposes. Ten percent is reserved for centralized exchange liquidity, 7.56% for marketing and strategic partnerships, 5% for platform operations, 4.44% for ecosystem rewards, and 2% for the core development team.

By publishing its allocation model, MemeToro aims to provide users with greater visibility into how tokens will be distributed as the project develops.

MemeToro Shares Presale Structure to Improve Transparency

MemeToro also released details about its multi-stage presale model.

The company said each presale stage follows predetermined pricing milestones, allowing participants to understand pricing changes before each new fundraising round begins. The current presale stage and future pricing schedule are published through the project's official channels.

Unlike open market trading, the structured presale format provides defined fundraising phases as the platform continues development.

The company stated that the funds raised during the presale will support ongoing platform development, ecosystem expansion, and future product releases.

MemeToro Highlights Security and Ecosystem Development

As part of the announcement, MemeToro confirmed that its smart contract has completed an audit by Coinsult.

The company said the audit forms part of its broader focus on project security while platform development continues alongside the fundraising process.

Beyond the token itself, MemeToro is building an AI-powered blockchain ecosystem that is planned to include AI agents, prediction markets, staking features, and no-code memecoin creation tools. The $MT token will function as the utility token across these services.

MemeToro said the platform is being designed to combine artificial intelligence with decentralized applications, providing users with access to multiple blockchain-based features through a single ecosystem.

MemeToro Continues Development Following Presale Launch

The publication of the tokenomics represents another milestone in MemeToro's roadmap as development of the platform continues.

The company plans to expand its AI-powered ecosystem through additional product releases and community-focused features following the completion of the presale. Future development will focus on growing platform functionality while supporting broader participation within the ecosystem.

MemeToro said it will continue providing updates on development milestones, product releases, and ecosystem expansion through its official communication channels.

About MemeToro

MemeToro is a blockchain project developing an AI-powered ecosystem on the BNB Chain. The platform combines AI agents, decentralized applications, prediction markets, staking, and no-code token creation through the $MT utility token. The project aims to provide accessible blockchain tools that support community participation and AI-driven applications.

For more information:

Email: contact@memetoro.com

Website: https://memetoro.com/

X: https://x.com/memetoro_mt