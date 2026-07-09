MemeToro Aligns Platform Development With BNB Chain's 2026 Roadmap





SINGAPORE, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MemeToro announced that it is aligning the development of its AI-powered blockchain ecosystem with the latest BNB Chain roadmap for 2026. The company said future platform development will take advantage of planned improvements to network performance, scalability, and infrastructure as it continues building its decentralized applications.

The announcement follows recent updates to the BNB Chain roadmap, which outlines plans to increase network throughput, improve transaction finality, and expand support for advanced blockchain applications. MemeToro ($MT) said these developments provide a strong foundation for the continued growth of its ecosystem.

MemeToro Aligns Development With Future BNB Chain Infrastructure

BNB Chain continues to invest in infrastructure designed to support a growing number of decentralized applications. Planned upgrades include higher transaction capacity, faster settlement times, and improvements that help blockchain applications operate more efficiently.

MemeToro ($MT) said its development roadmap has been planned with these future network capabilities in mind. As the platform expands, the company expects improved blockchain performance to support AI-powered applications, decentralized prediction markets, and automated blockchain services.

Building on a scalable blockchain network allows the company to prepare its platform for increased user activity while maintaining an efficient on-chain experience.

Continues Building AI-Powered Blockchain Applications

MemeToro is developing a blockchain ecosystem that combines artificial intelligence with decentralized technologies.

The platform is expected to include AI-powered blockchain tools, prediction markets, staking features, and community-driven applications powered by the $MT utility token.

According to the company, these products are designed to simplify blockchain participation while giving users access to practical tools built for Web3.

As development continues, MemeToro plans to introduce additional platform features that expand the role of the $MT token across the ecosystem.

Supports Long-Term Ecosystem Growth

The company said aligning its roadmap with future blockchain infrastructure allows it to continue developing products that can scale alongside the broader BNB Chain ecosystem.

As blockchain adoption continues to grow, infrastructure improvements are expected to support more complex decentralized applications and higher transaction volumes. MemeToro believes these developments will help create additional opportunities for AI-powered blockchain services.

The company will continue providing updates as new features move through development and become available to users.

MemeToro Continues Platform Development

The latest roadmap update represents another milestone in MemeToro's ongoing platform development.

The company remains focused on building blockchain applications that combine automation, artificial intelligence, and decentralized participation while supporting continued ecosystem growth on the BNB Chain.

About MemeToro

MemeToro ($MT) is a blockchain project developing an AI-powered ecosystem on the BNB Chain. The platform combines AI-powered blockchain tools, decentralized prediction markets, staking, and community-focused applications through the $MT utility token. MemeToro aims to build accessible blockchain solutions that support AI innovation and decentralized participation.

For more information:

Email: contact@memetoro.com

Website: https://memetoro.com/

X: https://x.com/memetoro_mt

Telegram: https://t.me/memetoro_mt

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f4cc8334-677a-49fe-a4fe-4c1a6a4badbe