MemeToro Announces Ecosystem Expansion as BNB Chain Strengthens Blockchain Infrastructure

SINGAPORE, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MemeToro announced plans to expand its blockchain ecosystem as the BNB Chain continues introducing infrastructure improvements designed to support decentralized applications. The company said ongoing development will focus on increasing platform functionality while building on one of the blockchain industry's largest ecosystems.

The expansion includes continued development of AI-powered blockchain tools, decentralized prediction markets, staking services, and additional utilities connected through the $MT token.

MemeToro Expands Platform Features on the BNB Chain

BNB Chain continues to strengthen its blockchain infrastructure through performance improvements, increased scalability, and expanded support for decentralized applications.

MemeToro ($MT) said these developments create an environment that supports continued ecosystem growth. By building on the BNB Chain, the company plans to deliver blockchain services that can benefit from improved network performance while remaining accessible to users around the world.

The company said platform development will continue throughout the coming months as additional features are introduced.

MemeToro Broadens Its Blockchain Ecosystem

MemeToro ($MT) is building an ecosystem that combines artificial intelligence, decentralized finance, and blockchain automation.

The platform is expected to include AI-powered applications, prediction markets covering multiple categories, staking opportunities, and community participation features.

The $MT token will serve as the utility token across the ecosystem, allowing users to access platform services and participate in future ecosystem activities.

According to the company, integrating multiple blockchain services into one platform is intended to simplify the user experience while expanding practical use cases for decentralized technologies.

Supports the Growth of Decentralized Applications

MemeToro believes improvements across the BNB Chain ecosystem will support the next generation of blockchain applications.

As network infrastructure continues to evolve, developers are expected to introduce more advanced decentralized services that benefit from higher throughput and improved transaction efficiency.

MemeToro said it will continue expanding its platform to take advantage of these developments while introducing new features that support community participation and AI-powered blockchain applications.

MemeToro Continues Ecosystem Development

The company said ecosystem expansion remains an important part of its long-term roadmap.

Future development will focus on increasing platform functionality, introducing new blockchain tools, and supporting wider adoption of decentralized applications through the BNB Chain ecosystem. MemeToro ($MT) plans to continue sharing updates as additional milestones are achieved.

About MemeToro

MemeToro is a blockchain project building an AI-powered ecosystem on the BNB Chain. The platform combines AI-powered blockchain tools, decentralized prediction markets, staking, and community-focused applications through the $MT utility token. MemeToro develops blockchain solutions designed to increase accessibility while supporting decentralized innovation.

For more information:

Email: contact@memetoro.com

Website: https://memetoro.com/

X: https://x.com/memetoro_mt