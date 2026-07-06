Syntiant Publicly Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

IRVINE, Calif., July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntiant Corp. (“Syntiant”) today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock.

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The proposed offering is subject to market conditions and the completion of the SEC review process. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Syntiant intends to list its Class A common stock on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “SYTN.”

Citigroup, BofA Securities and UBS Investment Bank are acting as joint lead book-running managers of the proposed offering. Needham & Company, Stifel, Cantor and KeyBanc Capital Markets are acting as additional book-running managers. Craig-Hallum, Rosenblatt, Roth Capital Partners and Wolfe | Nomura Alliance are acting as co-managers.

Any offer will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained, free of charge, by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone at (800) 831-9146; BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; UBS Securities LLC, 11 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10010, Attention: Fixed Income Syndicate or by telephone at (203) 719-1088 or by email at dl-synd-stamford@ubs.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Syntiant

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant® delivers highly efficient processor, sensor and software solutions for speech, audio, sensor and vision processing. The company’s full-stack physical AI platform delivers ultra-low-power, always-on intelligence that can sense, decide and act autonomously in real time.

Media and Investor Contacts:

George Medici/Laurie Berman

PondelWilkinson

(310) 279-5980

gmedici@pondel.com/lberman@pondel.com