CZR Exchange Expands Global VIP Program With Exclusive Events in Hong Kong and Singapore

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CZR Exchange Global VIP Program

CZR Exchange, a global digital asset platform, today announced the expansion of its CZR VIP program with exclusive events planned in Hong Kong and Singapore, further strengthening the company's presence across Asia and reinforcing its commitment to building a global community of traders, investors, and industry professionals.

Building on a series of international VIP experiences, the upcoming events will bring together members of the CZR community for private networking opportunities, product previews, and discussions focused on the future of blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, and digital finance.

"CZR VIP is more than a rewards program – it's a global community," said Charlie Rothkopf, Founder and CEO of CZR Exchange. "Our members are entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators who are helping shape the future of digital assets. As our ecosystem grows, we're committed to creating opportunities for them to connect in some of the world's leading financial and technology hubs."

CZR VIP was created to reward the platform's most engaged users through premium services, exclusive experiences, and direct access to the expanding CZR ecosystem.

Program benefits include:

Invitations to international VIP events

Private networking with founders, investors, and industry leaders

Early access to upcoming CZR products and ecosystem launches

Enhanced trading benefits and VIP support

Exclusive experiences throughout the year

The program continues to expand alongside CZR Exchange's growing international presence across Southeast Asia, South America, and other key global markets.

As two of Asia's leading financial and digital asset hubs, Hong Kong and Singapore have been selected as the next destinations for CZR VIP.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet members of the CZR leadership team, connect with fellow traders and entrepreneurs, and learn more about upcoming developments across the ecosystem, including the CZR Wallet, CZR Card, AI-powered platform initiatives, and future product releases.

Through CZR VIP, CZR Exchange aims to foster long-term relationships that extend beyond the trading platform by creating opportunities for collaboration, education, and community engagement.

"Our goal is to build one of the strongest global communities in digital assets," Rothkopf added. "Whether we're hosting members in Hong Kong, Singapore, or future destinations, every CZR VIP event is designed to connect ambitious people who are helping drive this industry forward."

The company expects to announce additional CZR VIP experiences in other major international markets as it continues expanding its global ecosystem.

About CZR Exchange

CZR Exchange is a global digital asset trading platform headquartered in the Cayman Islands. Combining cutting-edge technology with a compliance-driven approach, CZR enables users to trade seamlessly across borders while ensuring instant settlement and institutional-grade security.

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