Anteriad Recognized by Business Intelligence Group with 2026 Sales and Marketing Excellence Award, The Sammy

New York, NY, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anteriad, a global leader in AI and data-driven, tech-enabled B2B marketing, today announced that the company has won The Sammy, the Business Intelligence Group's award for excellence in sales and marketing, for the second year in a row. Anteriad earned top honors in the Growth Catalyst Product/Service for AI Powered Marketing and Sales category.

"The 2026 Sammy winners are not just great marketers, they are accountable ones. What set this year's honorees apart was their ability to connect strategy to outcomes and show exactly what moved the needle. Anteriad is a strong example of that standard in action," said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer at the Business Intelligence Group.

More marketing and sales teams are embracing buying groups, using data to inform a more coordinated approach to driving pipeline, but there is ample opportunity to increase the use of buying group intelligence. Anteriad’s recent research with Ascend 2, “The 2026 B2B Marketing Edge: Control is the Competitive Advantage,” finds that only 38% of B2B marketing teams have fully implemented buying groups. Most companies are still nascent in their use of buying group data to inform sales and marketing strategies. Anteriad provides the AI-powered solution to close that gap.

Using Anteriad's proprietary verified contact records, firmographic intelligence, behavioral signals, engagement and intent data, the Anteriad Marketing Cloud dynamically identifies and assembles complete buying groups tailored to the product being sold and the organization being targeted. Marketers can build buying groups dynamically using AI or map the known persona, titles and roles manually, then activate them immediately across multichannel campaigns, content syndication, and BDR outreach in 25+ languages.

Anteriad received a 5 out of 5, the highest score possible, in the Buying Group Detail criterion in The Forrester Wave™: Marketing and Sales Data Providers for B2B, Q1 2026. In the company’s view, this score speaks to the buying group capabilities Anteriad has been delivering to customers since Q4 2025 through its AI-Driven Buying Group Profiles in the Anteriad Marketing Cloud.

“We are delighted to receive recognition of our AI-powered Buying Group solution with this Sammy award. Our full-funnel buying group capability combines audience discovery, planning, campaign orchestration and measurement using AI to increase insight, efficiency and performance. As more B2B marketing and sales teams embrace buying groups, Anteriad is the partner that gets them further, faster, with less guesswork along the way,” said Rob Sanchez, CEO at Anteriad.

The Sales and Marketing Excellence Awards honor the organizations, campaigns, teams, technologies, and individuals setting the standard for what sales and marketing can accomplish when strategy, execution, and accountability converge. This year's program attracted nominations from organizations across more than 20 industries worldwide and was evaluated by a panel of experienced business executives using objective scoring benchmarks.

For the complete list of 2026 Sales and Marketing Excellence Award winners, visit www.bintelligence.com.

About Anteriad

Anteriad empowers B2B marketers to get in front of their next customer faster through full-funnel marketing programs powered by responsible AI and deep human expertise. Our unique global data and award-winning Anteriad Marketing Cloud drive advanced analytics engagements, managed service multichannel brand and demand campaigns, programmatic audiences, and BDR-as-a-service programs. Ambitious marketers and agencies including ServiceNow, JustGlobal, Microsoft, KPMG, RTIC, and Havas trust our data-driven approach to maximize impact and ROI. Start creating your future today at https://anteriad.com/

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