Hellenic Fire System Achieves First Light Over Greece Less Than One Month After Launch

ATHENS, Greece, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OroraTech, the global leader in thermal intelligence, today announced that the Hellenic Fire System has successfully achieved first light less than one month after satellite launch, capturing its first thermal image over Greece and marking a major milestone toward the country's future national wildfire monitoring capability.

Captured just less than a month after launch and commissioning activities began, the first image demonstrates the rapid deployment and operational readiness of OroraTech's thermal sensing technology. The image, preceded by two weeks of imaging calibration, reveals the thermal signature of the Athens metropolitan area, as well as the islands of Andros, Tinos, Skyros, Chios, Kea, and Kythnos, and visible thermal patterns created by swirling currents across the Aegean Sea.

The achievement validates both the performance of the spacecraft and the engineering heritage behind OroraTech's thermal sensing systems. The sensors are designed to provide highly accurate land surface temperature measurements and wildfire detection capabilities while operating from low Earth orbit with low latency and frequent revisit rates.

"Achieving first light so quickly demonstrates the maturity of our technology and the exceptional work of our engineering teams," said Martin Langer, CEO of OroraTech. "We have spent years refining thermal sensing systems that deliver both unmatched image quality and operational performance. This milestone shows our ability to rapidly bring sophisticated space assets into service while providing the high-quality thermal data needed for wildfire detection, environmental monitoring, and scientific research."

The Hellenic Fire System is being developed as part of Greece's national investment in space-based wildfire resilience. Once fully operational, the constellation will scan the entirety of Greece twice per day, providing continuous thermal monitoring to support wildfire detection, emergency response, and climate research activities. The system will also generate valuable land surface temperature data for scientists and researchers studying environmental change across the Mediterranean region.

The first-light image confirms the ability of the sensors to observe both terrestrial and maritime thermal phenomena, demonstrating the versatility of the system for a wide range of operational and scientific applications.

The project is being carried out under an ESA Contract in the framework of the Greek National Satellite Space Project. The Project: Small-Satellites (Measure ID 16855) is implemented by the Hellenic Ministry of Digital Governance and Artificial Intelligence with the European Space Agency (ESA) Assistance in the Management and Implementation. The project is part of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan ‘Greece 2.0’, which is funded by the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), core programme of the European Union-NextGenerationEU.

About OroraTech

OroraTech is a global intelligence-as-a-service company leveraging thermal data for a sustainable Earth. Its Wildfire Solution platform is powered by high-resolution thermal data from its proprietary and public satellite system that delivers real-time situational awareness and prompts risk alerts to revolutionize wildfire intelligence worldwide. The cutting-edge system detects fires of any scale, day or night, ensuring timely action. Founded in 2018, OroraTech is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with operations in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and Greece. A dedicated team of more than 180 experts is committed to delivering innovative solutions for a sustainable future. For more information, visit www.ororatech.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d2bc768e-e531-406c-acac-c400ae6a2942