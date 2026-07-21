Arkansas Forestry Division Raises Bar of Fire Tech, Completing OroraTech Trial

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OroraTech, the global leader in space-based thermal intelligence, has successfully concluded a comprehensive pilot program with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, Forestry Division. As part of a broader initiative to modernize its wildfire and prescribed burn management strategies, the Forestry Division integrated OroraTech’s wildland fire services to enhance detection, improve crew safety, catch incidents of arson, and maximize operational budgets.

While thermal satellites are traditionally utilized for detecting remote or concealed ignitions, the Forestry Division worked with OroraTech and expanded the technology's application to support complex arson investigations, conduct post-incident safety analyses, and optimize state resources.

Prescribed burns are a critical component of fire prevention and forest management, when handled well. To support time-tested practices to control these burns, the Division monitored their fire perimeters from space, tracking location as well as heat intensity and weather conditions to minimize the risk of escape. Their view from orbit also allowed them to track human-caused fires that had not been approved.

In multiple arson investigations, the Forestry Division utilized OroraTech’s historical thermal data to identify illegal burns and verify exact ignition times. During one investigation, satellite thermal sensors provided objective data that contradicted a suspect’s timeline, offering investigators crucial evidence to support ongoing prosecution.

As well as analyzing past events, the integration of space-based data also offers a sustainable path forward for state budgets. Historically reliant on an aging aerial fleet—with their newest aircraft dating back to 1979—the Forestry Division faces significant annual maintenance costs.

“When we dispatch aircraft,” explained Wesley McKinney of the Forestry Division, “We catch between four and seven percent of fires early. Satellites catch fires too, and they’re less expensive.”

OroraTech’s detection rates will continue to scale as the company launches additional thermal satellites this year and over the next decade, offering agencies a highly cost-effective alternative to heavy aerial investments.

Above all operational metrics, crew safety remains the ultimate priority for fire command. During the 2025 Pond Fire, four crew members survived a burn-over incident. Post-incident analysis utilizing OroraTech data provided critical insights into the fire's behavior, confirming that an unseen escaped spot fire had pinned the crew against the main body of the fire. This data is now an invaluable tool for future assessment and live risk mitigation.

“We expose our people to high-risk environments every day,” said McKinney. “We want to transfer as much of that risk as possible away from our crews and onto technology like satellites.”

Looking forward, the Forestry Division and OroraTech are exploring further partnerships. Future initiatives may include a modernized public evacuation alert system, improved software integrations to streamline dispatch, and enhanced training for dispatch officers to analyze thermal detections and commit resources exactly where they are needed most.

“Arkansas is embracing technology in a big way,” said Mark Morales, OroraTech partner and former Type 1 Incident Commander. “Wes and his team are just using detection as the first piece of the puzzle – they’re thinking outside the box with this.”

About OroraTech USA

OroraTech USA is the American division of OroraTech, a global leader in space-based thermal intelligence. Since 2022, OroraTech has established the world’s largest satellite network dedicated to wildfire management, delivering real-time situational awareness and prompt risk alerts. The cutting-edge system detects wildland fires of any scale, day or night, ensuring timely action. OroraTech USA is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with the parent company located in Germany, and operations spanning Greece, Australia, Brazil, and Canada. A dedicated team of over 180 experts is committed to delivering innovative solutions for a sustainable future.

Media Contact: Halsey Payne, Communications Manager, OroraTech USA

halsey@ororatechusa.com

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