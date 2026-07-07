Bright Power Earns 2026 Great Place To Work Certification

NEW YORK, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Power, the energy partner for real estate owners, operators, and developers, is now a Certified™ Great Place To Work®. The award is based on feedback from current employees about their experience working at Bright Power, with the majority saying that Bright Power is a great place to work.

“We are proud that our employees recognize Bright Power as a great place to work,” said Allison Glussi, Vice President, Human Resources at Bright Power. “We have built a culture rooted in collaboration, innovation, and a shared commitment to making a meaningful impact on the planet. This award is not only about recognition as a great place to work, but a reflection of the employees who bring our mission to life every day.”

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

“I'm incredibly proud of this recognition because it comes directly from our employees. We've always believed that when you give talented people meaningful work, support their growth, and trust them to make an impact, great things happen. Building a workplace where people genuinely enjoy coming together to solve hard problems is just as important as the work we do for our clients and the planet. This recognition belongs to our entire team,” said Andrea Mancino, CEO, Bright Power.

Bright Power fosters a flexible, hybrid work environment where employees are encouraged to grow professionally while contributing to a mission that delivers measurable environmental impact. Each employee offsets 80x their carbon footprint through energy efficiency, renewable energy, and ingenuity, giving them the opportunity to create meaningful environmental change every day.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Bright Power stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Bright Power was recently named a 2026 Top GreenTech Company by TIME in both the America and World rankings and also won the 2025 Con Edison Multifamily Contractor of the Year award.

About Bright Power

Bright Power helps real estate owners, investors, and operators reduce energy and water costs, while improving occupant comfort and advancing sustainability goals. With more than 20 years of experience in building decarbonization, renewable energy, energy efficiency, project management, and energy analysis, Bright Power provides strategic solutions to real estate portfolios across the nation, reaching nearly 2 million units and covering more than 2 billion square feet.

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