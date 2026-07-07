FullPAC Sees Expanded U.S. Election Market Following Landmark Supreme Court Decision

Supreme Court Last Week Struck Down Limits on Coordinated Party Spending





NRSC v. FEC Ruling Expected to Unlock Further Political Spending Beyond the 2026 Cycle’s $11.6B Forecast(1)





VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FullPAC, Inc. (Nasdaq Reserved: GOTV) (“FullPAC” or the “Company”), a nonpartisan, AI-powered campaign technology platform trusted by more than 5,000 U.S. political organizations since 2012, today highlighted the potential market impact of the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent landmark ruling in National Republican Senatorial Committee v. Federal Election Commission (NRSC v. FEC), which struck down longstanding limits on coordinated political party expenditures.

The Company believes this decision may be a structural tailwind for its business, accelerating what is already on pace to be the most expensive political advertising cycle in American history, with AdImpact projecting 2026 election spending to reach a record $11.6 billion.

What the Ruling Means for Political Spending

In NRSC v. FEC, the Supreme Court struck down decades-old limits under the Federal Election Campaign Act that restricted how much political parties could spend in coordination with federal candidates. Previously, party committees faced strict dollar caps on coordinated expenditures, a constraint that pushed spending toward outside groups and Super PACs. With those limits now held unconstitutional, party committees are free to deploy their funds directly alongside their federal candidates with no statutory ceiling.

FullPAC: Built for This Moment

As detailed in its news release in late June, FullPAC is already executing growth initiatives designed to capitalize on the record cycle spend, running 46% ahead of 2024’s presidential cycle as of June 1, 2026, per AdImpact, and now amplified by unrestricted coordinated party spending.

“The Supreme Court’s decision in NRSC v. FEC is a watershed moment for political spending in America, and we believe it is a clear positive for FullPAC,” said Travis Trawick, Chairman and CEO of FullPAC. “We have spent fourteen years building the infrastructure that political organizations rely on to reach voters at scale, and this ruling dramatically expands the universe of dollars that can flow through that infrastructure. Political parties are now free to invest alongside their candidates, and FullPAC’s nonpartisan, full-cycle platform is precisely what they need.”

By monetizing the full political lifecycle, including campaign, advocacy, and government communications, FullPAC is designed to convert election-cycle demand into a broader recurring communications model across campaigns, advocacy groups, elected officials and government entities.

(1) Source: AdImpact Updated Political Projections (2025–2026), published June 11, 2026.

About FullPAC, Inc.

FullPAC, Inc.’s voter communication platform is utilized by leading political campaigns, advocacy organizations, nonprofits, government entities, and corporate issuers across America. Backed by leading institutional investors with a fourteen-year operating history, the Company’s AI-powered platform is built for compliance and offers a suite of tools including P2P text messaging, voice broadcasting, voter data, polling, creative services, and government communications.

Nonpartisan and data-driven, GOTV empowers thousands of organizations to mobilize voters, engage constituents at scale, and win elections. The Company aims to be the first exchange-listed pure-play on the growth of U.S. election spending and is developing a widely distributed shareholder base through its qualified Regulation A offering.

Nasdaq has reserved FullPAC the ticker “GOTV” (“Get Out The Vote”) — an industry-defining phrase with more than a century of equity in American politics, and the foundational brand of the political technology sector. Learn more at GOTV.com.

FullPAC provides nonpartisan political technology infrastructure and does not endorse or advocate for any candidate or party.

Legal Disclaimer

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT A PROSPECTUS AND THE OFFERING WILL BE MADE ONLY BY MEANS OF AN OFFERING CIRCULAR. AN OFFERING CIRCULAR ON FORM 1-A RELATING TO THE COMPANY’S SECURITIES HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE SEC AND HAS BEEN QUALIFIED. THE SECURITIES OFFERED BY FULLPAC ARE HIGHLY SPECULATIVE. INVESTING IN SHARES OF FULLPAC INVOLVES SIGNIFICANT RISKS. THE INVESTMENT IS SUITABLE ONLY FOR PERSONS WHO CAN AFFORD TO LOSE THEIR ENTIRE INVESTMENT. NO PUBLIC MARKET CURRENTLY EXISTS FOR THE SECURITIES, AND IF A PUBLIC MARKET DEVELOPS FOLLOWING THE OFFERING, IT MAY NOT CONTINUE. THE OFFERING CIRCULAR MAY BE OBTAINED BY VISITING THE SEC’S WEBSITE AT SEC.GOV. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONCERNING RISK FACTORS RELATED TO THE OFFERING AND THE COMPANY, INCLUDING THOSE RELATED TO THE BUSINESS, GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS, INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY, AND THE OFFERING IN GENERAL, CAN BE FOUND IN THE SECTION OF THE OFFERING CIRCULAR ENTITLED “RISK FACTORS.” INVESTORS AND POTENTIAL INVESTORS ARE URGED TO READ THE OFFERING CIRCULAR AND OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BEFORE INVESTING AS THEY CONTAIN, OR WILL CONTAIN, IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY AND THE OFFERING.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified by the use of “forward-looking” terminology such as “aims,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “positioning,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated impact of the NRSC v. FEC ruling on political spending and the Company’s business; projected political spending levels and market growth rates; the Company’s projected revenue growth; the Company’s service-line and acquisition expansion plans; anticipated benefits from completed and contemplated acquisitions; projected operating leverage from AI integration and scale economics; the Company’s proposed public listing on Nasdaq; anticipated client growth; and the Company’s positioning within the U.S. election technology sector. Projections by third-party sources, including AdImpact, are estimates and subject to revision. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors include, but are not limited to, market and other conditions and the factors described in the Offering Circular entitled “Risk Factors.” You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. They are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update them. See the Company’s Offering Circular and other filings with the SEC for additional risk factor disclosures.

Media Contact: Jessica Starman, MBA | media@gotv.com

Investor Contact: IR@gotv.com | GOTV.com

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